LA28 Olympics: Cricket matches could be held in New York

By Parth Dhall 02:21 pm Oct 22, 202402:21 pm

What's the story The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics organizers are eyeing New York as a potential venue for cricket matches. This move is primarily due to the huge time difference between India and Los Angeles, which could dissuade Indian viewers from tuning into the games. "We're still working through the specifics," said Casey Wasserman, head of LA28, while discussing this possibility with Cricbuzz.

Time zone

Time difference plays a crucial role in venue selection

The time difference between LA and India is 12 hours and 30 minutes. This means a night match in LA, around 8pm, would be aired across the Indian subcontinent in the morning. In comparison, the time difference between New York and India is nine hours and 30 minutes, making it more suitable for scheduling matches that can attract maximum viewership from Indian fans.

Alternative locations

Other potential venues and LA28's cost-effective approach

New York hosted matches in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, which were played in a modular stadium. It was dismantled right after the final match. Meanwhile, Dallas, Texas, and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, have also hosted World Cup matches. Currently, Major League Cricket (MLC) matches are being played in Dallas and North Carolina. However, the LA28 organizers have not yet disclosed the venue for cricket. "Unlike the other new sports, cricket presents a unique venue challenge," Sportico website stated.

Sport revival

Cricket's return to Olympics after 128 years

Cricket will return to the Olympic Games after more than 128 years, having last featured in Paris in 1900. The LA28 Olympics will also feature new sports like baseball, softball, flag football, squash, and lacrosse. The possible decision to host cricket matches in a different city highlights LA28 organizers' commitment to maximize global viewership and cater to an international audience.