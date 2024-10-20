Summarize Simplifying... In short New Zealand Women's cricket team clinched their first T20 World Cup title, breaking their finals jinx after being runners-up in 2009 and 2010.

The team's victory was marked by standout performances from Kerr, who scored 43 runs and took four wickets, and Mair, who claimed three wickets.

The New Zealand women's cricket team won its maiden T20 World Cup (Photo credit: X/@WHITEFERNS)

New Zealand win their maiden Women's T20 World Cup crown

By Rajdeep Saha 10:51 pm Oct 20, 202410:51 pm

What's the story The New Zealand women's cricket team won its maiden T20 World Cup. The White Ferns defeated South Africa Women in the final of the 2024 edition in Dubai on Sunday. NZ-W posted 158/5 in their 20 overs with Amelia Kerr leading the way with a vital 43-run knock. In response, SA-W started well but suffered a collapse. They managed 126/9, losing by 32 runs.

SA Women

SA Women lose their way after a brilliant start

South African openers Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits added 51 runs for the opening wicket. However, Brits departed (51/1) before Wolvaardt fell, leaving her side at 59/2. SA-W lost their way as they suffered fall of three quick wickets and were reduced to 77/5 in 12.1 overs. Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp and Nadine de Klerk fell cheaply.

Information

Wolvaardt makes her presence felt before being dismissed for 33

Wolvaardt scored a vital 33-run knock for the Proteas. She hit 5 fours and faced 27 balls. She laid the foundation for her side but got out at a crucial juncture. Wolvaardt couldn't resist playing the drive and was caught off Kerr's bowling.

NZ bowlers

NZ-W bowlers deserve the plaudits

After seeing the opponent getting off to a good start in a pressure game, the White Ferns got back in the contest and bowled tight overs to create tension. Fran Jonas got Brits before Kerr picked two scalps to orchestrate the downfall. Eden Carson and Rosemary Mair chipped in with Brooke Halliday joining the party as well.

Kerr

A majestic show with the bat from Kerr's blade

Kerr helped the White Ferns keep up with their scoring rate. She came to bat at number three and applied herself with a composed knock. Notably, Kerr shared a valuable 57-run stand alongside Brooke Halliday. It was a positive frame of mind that helped Bates. She was dismissed by Nonkululeko Mlaba (19th over). Kerr's 43 from 38 balls had four fours.

Information

Kerr delivers the goods with the ball as well

Kerr made her presence felt with the ball as well. Wolvaardt's prized scalp was a defining moment. And moments later, she got Bosch (9). Kerr bowled three overs and claimed 3/24.

Stats

Kerr's solid WT20I stats

Kerr now owns 1,296 runs in WT20Is from 67 innings (85 games) at an average of 25.92. She has clobbered three fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 12 matches (7 innings) versus the Proteas. Kerr has amassed 211 runs at 42.20. She owns two fifties. With the ball, Kerr has raced to 93 scalps at 19.87. She registered her best figures versus SA (3/24).

Information

Kerr finishes as top wicket-taker in T20 WC 2024

Kerr's three-fer saw her finish the Women's T20 World Cup with 15 scalps from six matches at an astonishing average of 6.93. She had an economy rate of 4.69.

Information

Rosemary Mair claims three-fer

Mair also picked three wickets for NZ-W. She took 3/25 from four overs. She became the 2nd NZ-W bowler to claim 10-plus wickets in the tournament. She took 10 wickets at 11.60.

T20 WC

NZ Women break finals jinx; SA-W lose second successive final

This was New Zealand Women's third final in T20 World Cup history. They were runners-up in 2009 and 2010 respectively. In 2009, they lost to England. In 2010, they were beaten by Australia. On the other hand, SA-W had reached their 2nd successive final. After losing to Australia in 2023, they have now been outclassed by the White Ferns.

Bates

Suzie Bates breaks this record of Mithali Raj

Suzie Bates set a new record in women's international cricket. Bates became the most capped player in the sport. The match was her 334th appearance for New Zealand, breaking India's Mithali Raj's previous record of 333 appearances. Bates hit three fours in a 31-ball 32 versus SA-W in the final. In 171 WT20Is, she owns 4,584 runs at 29.38 (100s: 1, 50s: 28).

