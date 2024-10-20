Summarize Simplifying... In short Suzie Bates, a prominent figure in women's cricket, has outshone Mithali Raj's record, making her the leading scorer in Women's T20 World Cup with 1,216 runs.

Bates, who began her international career in 2006, has scored 5,718 runs in 163 WODIs and 4,584 runs in 171 WT20Is.

Meanwhile, Mithali, representing India, has made 333 appearances with 7,805 runs in 232 WODIs and 2,364 runs in 89 WT20Is.

Suzie Bates has played 334 matches for New Zealand

Suzie Bates breaks this record of Mithali Raj: Details here

By Rajdeep Saha 09:06 pm Oct 20, 202409:06 pm

What's the story Suzie Bates has set a new record in women's international cricket. Bates became the most capped player in the sport during her team's ICC Women's T20 World Cup final against South Africa on Sunday. The match was her 334th appearance for New Zealand, breaking India's Mithali Raj's previous record of 333 appearances. Bates hit three fours in a 31-ball 32 versus SA-W in the final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Here we decode Bates' crunch career stats.

Career highlights

Bates's impressive career stats

Bates started her international career on March 4, 2006, in an ODI against India at Lincoln. Since then, she has established herself as a force to reckon with in women's cricket. In 163 WODIs, Bates has scored 5,718 runs at an average of 40.55 with a personal best of 168 (100s: 13, 50s: 34). She owns 78 WODI wickets at 33.29. In 171 WT20Is, she owns 4,584 runs at 29.38 with the help of one ton and 28 fifties.

Information

Mithali made 333 appearances in women's international cricket

Mithali represented India Women in 12 Tests, scoring 699 runs at 43.68. She featured in 232 WODIs, scoring 7,805 runs at 50.68. She hammered 7 tons and 64 fifties. In 89 WT20Is, she managed 2,364 runs at 37.52 (50s: 17).

Do you know?

Bates is the leading scorer in Women's T20 World Cup

Bates has appeared in 42 Women's T20 World Cup games. She has piled up 1,216 runs at 31.17, as per ESPNcricinfo. She owns 8 fifties in the tournament (highest).

