Summarize Simplifying... In short In a thrilling match, Manchester City edged out Wolves, thanks to a last-minute header from John Stones.

Despite Wolves' strong defense and exceptional saves from their goalkeeper, Jose Sa, City dominated with 79% ball possession and 47 touches in the opposition box.

The game's decisive moment came in the 95th minute when Stones' header secured a dramatic victory for City. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

John Stones scored the winner for Man City (Photo credit: X/@ManCity)

John Stones scores last-gasp header as Manchester City down Wolves

By Rajdeep Saha 08:51 pm Oct 20, 202408:51 pm

What's the story John Stones scored a controversial last-gasp header as Manchester City edged past Wolves in matchweek 8 of the Premier League 2024-25 season. Wolves went ahead with Strand Larsen scoring in the 7th minute. Josko Gvardiol made it 1-1 with a thunderous strike (33'). Wolves were about to close the game but Man City's pressure paid off when Stones scored from a corner.

1st half

All level at the break

Man City were the dominant side in the first half and Wolves need to thank goalkeeper Jose Sa for making several outstanding saves. Wolves were dangerous on the break and Larsen tapped home after a wonderful cross from Nelson Semedo. Gvardiol's stunner helped the visitors level the score. The former RB Leipzig man found the top corner with his weaker right foot.

Information

1st half: City clock 47 touches in the opposition box

City had three shots on target compared to Wolves' two. Wolves had 0.93 expected goals to that of City's 0.69. Wolves had two touches in the opposition box with Pep Guardiola's side managing 47. City had 79% ball possession and completed 218 final third passes.

2nd half

2nd half: Wolves hang in

In the 54th minute, Sa got down low to keep out a lovely strike from Ruben Dias. The Portuguese kept it low which made it tough to stop, but the Wolves keeper stayed strong. Wolves, on the transition, came close thereafter. Cunha's shot was fraction wide of the bottom corner. City kept probing Wolves but failed to break down their defensive shape.

Winner

Stones scores a 95th-minute winner

Stones, who rescued City against Arsenal in a 2-2 draw, was the hero once again. With time about to come to an end, the English defender scored in the 95th minute. Stones' last-gasp header clinched the three points in dramatic circumstances. Referee Chris Kavanagh upheld the on-field decision despite being sent to his screen by the VAR.

Run

Man City are 31 matches unbeaten in Premier League

Man City are unbeaten in 27 Premier League matches so far in 2024 with this victory. Overall, they are also unbeaten in 31 Premier League games. Before this, they beat Fulham 3-2. Guardiola's side owns 20 points from 8 matches (W6, D2) and are placed top of the table. On the other hand, Wolves are bottom with 7 defeats and a draw (1 point).

Do you know?

Contrasting records for the two teams

As per Squawka, Wolves have lost their opening four home league matches of a single season for the first time in their history. Meanwhile, City have set a new club record for the longest ever unbeaten run in their league history (31 matches).

Opta stats

Top records made by Man City

Stones' match-winning header was scored via City's 18th corner. This is the most number of corners taken by a team in a Premier League match this season. Gvardiol's equalizer for City saw him become the top-scoring defender in the Premier League in 2024 (six goals). Rico Lewis became the first teenager to start 25 league matches under Guardiola in his top-flight managerial career.

Opta stats (2)

Unwanted record for Wolves; City dominate in Wolves' half

Wolves have failed to win any of their opening eight league games (D1 L7) in a season for the first time since 1983-84 (first 14 games). City completed 539 passes in Wolves' half in this match. This is the most by a team in an opposition's half in a Premier League match since Arsenal against Sheffield United in March 2024 (544).