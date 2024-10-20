Summarize Simplifying... In short The New York Yankees pitchers have been making waves this postseason with their impressive strikeout records.

Carlos Rodón leads the pack with 22 strikeouts in three games, followed by Gerrit Cole and Luke Weaver, both with 12 strikeouts.

Clay Holmes, despite having the fewest strikeouts at six, boasts the lowest ERA at 1.72.

These players have shown their prowess on the mound, contributing significantly to the team's success. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Carlos Rodon has fanned out 22 batters already this postseason in just three games (Image credit: X/@MLB)

MLB: Decoding New York Yankees pitchers with most postseason strikeouts

By Pavan Thimmaiah 07:06 pm Oct 20, 202407:06 pm

What's the story With the New York Yankees making it to the World Series for the first since 2009, the Yankees' offense and defense have stood strong. The Yankees won the ALCS 4-1 against the Cleveland Guardians, with a 2-5 Game 5 victory, on the back of Carlos Rodon's six strikeouts. We decode the Yankees pitchers with the most postseason strikeouts this season.

#1

Carlos Rodon - 22 strikeouts, three games

Carlos Rodón has struck out 22 batters in just three games, posting a 4.40 ERA across 14.1 innings. During the regular season, he tallied a 16-9 record with a 3.96 ERA and 195 strikeouts in 32 games. In his career, Rodón boasts a 3.85 ERA with 1,206 strikeouts, (75-63 record). In the postseason, he has a 5.82 ERA and 25 strikeouts (five appearances).

#2

Gerrit Cole - 12 strikeouts, three games

Gerrit Cole has a 1-0 record this postseason, with 12 strikeouts, and a 3.31 ERA over three games, (16.1 innings pitched). In the regular season, he posted a 3.41 ERA, 99 strikeouts over 95 innings, and an 8-5 record. In his MLB career, Cole has struck out 2,251 batters, (3.18 ERA). In the postseason, he maintains a 2.98 ERA and 146 strikeouts (120.2 innings).

#3

Luke Weaver - 12 strikeouts, eight games

In his first postseason appearance, Weaver has 12 strikeouts from eight games with an ERA of 2.61 and a 1-0 record, (10.1 innings). Meanwhile, in the regular season, Weaver managed a 2.89 ERA with 103 strikeouts from 84 innings pitched. He has a 6-3 record from 62 games. Overall, he owns 674 strikeouts, a 4.85 ERA, and a 33-45 record whilst pitching 658.1 innings.

#4

Clay Holmes - six strikeouts, eight games

Holmes has recorded a 3.52 ERA (eight games), with six strikeouts in 7.2 innings, (2-1 record). During the regular season, he struck out 68 batters (63 innings), posting a 3.14 ERA (3-5 record). His career numbers include 360 strikeouts, and a 3.71 ERA, in 337.1 innings. In the postseason, he boasts 14 strikeouts over 15.2 innings, with a 1.72 ERA and a 2-1 record.