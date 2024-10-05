Summarize Simplifying... In short In 2001, the Seattle Mariners tied the 1906 Chicago Cubs' record with 116 wins in a season, despite losing the ALCS to the Yankees.

Standout performances from players like Ichiro Suzuki and Edgar Martinez contributed to their success.

However, by 2024, the team's performance had declined, missing the playoffs for the 22nd time in 23 years and still without a World Series title.

Mariners broke the 1998 Yankees' most wins record with their 115th victory (Image credit: X/@Mariners)

#ThisDayThatYear: Seattle Mariners secure 115th victory, break AL win record

By Pavan Thimmaiah 01:22 pm Oct 05, 202401:22 pm

What's the story On October 6, 2001, the Seattle Mariners secured their 115th win, breaking the American League (baseball) record for most wins in a season. The record was previously held by the 1998 New York Yankees and seemed to be unbreakable at that time. The Mariners' historic 6-2 victory came against the Texas Rangers, cementing their place as the winningest team in AL history. Here's more.

2001 season

Mariners' historic 2001 season record

The 2001 Seattle Mariners finished the regular season with an impressive 116-46 record, tying the 1906 Chicago Cubs' 116 wins. They topped the AL West, dominating their division, and boasted a .716 winning percentage. However, despite their record-setting performance, the Mariners fell short in the postseason, losing the ALCS to the Yankees in five games (4-1).

Players

Key players for the Mariners during their 2001 season

The Mariners' 2001 success was fueled by standout performances from Ichiro Suzuki, who won both AL MVP and Rookie of the Year. Edgar Martinez, their offensive powerhouse, had a batting average of .306 with 144 hits, and 23 home runs Bret Boone had a career season with 37 homers, while Freddy García and Jamie Moyer anchored the pitching staff, delivering consistent performances.

Game recap

Mariners top Rangers for historic 115th win of the season

In their record-breaking 115th win, the Mariners triumphed 6-2 over the Texas Rangers. Seattle's offense surged early, giving them a comfortable lead. The Mariners' pitching staff kept Texas at bay restricting them to just 2 runs in the second inning. John Olerud and Bret Boone hit two homers in the second and third inning respectively securing their win.

2024 season/all-time record

Seattle's 2024 season so far and all-time record

As of 2024, the Mariners ended their season at 85-77, finishing 3.5 games behind the Astros and missing the playoffs for the 22nd time in 23 years. Seattle's all-time regular season record is 3,599 wins, 3,950 losses, and 2 ties, for a winning percentage of .477. They still remain to be one of the few MLB teams yet to win a World Series title.