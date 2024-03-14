Next Article

MLB World Tour: Seoul Series 2024: (G)I-DLE, aespa to perform

By Aikantik Bag 12:39 am Mar 14, 202412:39 am

What's the story Gear up, K-pop fans! South Korean girl groups (G)I-DLE and aespa are ready to dazzle the stage at the 2024 MLB (Major League Baseball) World Tour: Seoul Series on March 20 and 21, respectively. This thrilling event, set to take place at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, marks the first time South Korea is hosting the MLB World Tour. The Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres will go head-to-head in these exciting opening games.

Performances

Baekhyun to sing national anthems of America and South Korea

But that's not all! EXO's Baekhyun is also confirmed to sing both the Korean and United States national anthems a cappella on March 21. Fans would remember his previous electrifying performances from the National Soccer Tryout match (2014) and the IOC opening ceremony (2018). The 2024 MLB World Tour: Seoul Series aims to bring a thrilling experience and showcase South Korean talent during these opening games.

