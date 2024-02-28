Next Article

'Michael' is slated for April 18, 2025 release

'Michael' makers finalize casting for Jackson 5

By Aikantik Bag 03:34 pm Feb 28, 202403:34 pm

What's the story The highly anticipated biopic Michael, directed by Antoine Fuqua and produced by Oscar-winner Graham King, has finally announced its cast for the iconic Jackson 5. The band was formed comprising the five Jackson brothers in 1964 and was managed by their father Joe Jackson. Set to hit theaters on April 18, 2025, the film stars Michael Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson as the "King of Pop" and Juliano Krue Valdi as the nine-year-old Jackson.

Cast

Casting details of Jackson 5

A total of eight actors have been selected to play the four Jackson brothers in the movie. Jamal R. Henderson and Jayden Harville will depict Jermaine Jackson; Tre Horton and Jaylen Lyndon Hunter take on Marlon Jackson; Rhyan Hill and Judah Edwards embody Tito; and Joseph David-Jones and Nathaniel Logan McIntyre bring Jackie Jackson to life. Producer King emphasized the need for 10 talented actors to capture the essence of the Jackson 5 throughout the years.

Production

Crew of the biopic

Colman Domingo takes on the role of family patriarch Joe Jackson, with Nia Long as mother Katherine Jackson, and Miles Teller portraying lawyer John Branca. Michael is produced by King and executors of the Michael Jackson estate, Branca and John McClain. The script has been penned by Oscar-nominee John Logan. Lionsgate serves as the distributor in the US market and Japan, whereas Universal Pictures International will do an overseas release.