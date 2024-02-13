Ateez's 'Crazy Form' music video surpasses 100M views on YouTube

By Aikantik Bag 11:56 am Feb 13, 202411:56 am

What's the story K-pop sensation ATEEZ has done it again! Their latest music video, Crazy Form, from the group's second full-length album THE WORLD EP FIN: WILL, has racked up a whopping 100M views on YouTube in just two months. This incredible feat follows the success of their previous hits, WONDERLAND and BOUNCY (K HOT CHILLI PEPPERS), which also crossed the 100M benchmark.

'Crazy Form' received crazy response from listeners

The Crazy Form video smashed ATEEZ's own record, set by BOUNCY, reaching 100M views a month earlier. This dancehall track, infused with Afrobeat rhythm has fans around the globe grooving to its infectious beat. The video, which wraps up the narrative of THE WORLD series, hit 10M views in a mere seven hours after its release, breaking their previous record by an hour. Currently, they are gearing up to release their third Japanese single NOT OKAY on February 28.

