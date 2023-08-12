Technology

YouTube Premium now offers 1080p Enhanced bitrate support on Android

Written by Akash Pandey August 12, 2023 | 12:20 pm 1 min read

Enhanced bitrate support is exclusive to YouTube Premium

YouTube Premium subscribers can now enjoy 1080p Enhanced bitrate on Android too. The feature was released on iOS and web platforms earlier this year. The 1080p Enhanced bitrate delivers crisper and clearer visuals than standard 1080p, making it particularly beneficial for videos with high detail and motion. However, it remains unclear which videos are eligible for this feature.

Not all videos are eligible for Enhanced bitrate

While YouTube claims that the Enhanced bitrate version provides superior video quality, it is important to note that not all videos are eligible for this feature. To look for the 1080p Enhanced bitrate quality, click on the Settings icon that appears on the video. Then go to Quality > Advanced. If the video supports the feature, you will see '1080p Premium' option.

YouTube Premium offers ad-free video streaming and complimentary Music Premium

YouTube Premium provides ad-free video streaming and also lets you download videos for offline viewing. As a Premium user, you can play videos in Picture-in-Picture mode or even in the background with your screen locked. You also get access to YouTube Music Premium and several members-only features. The service costs Rs. 1,290, Rs. 399, and Rs. 139 for 12-month, 3-month, and monthly plans, respectively.