How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for July 19

Written by Sanjana Shankar July 19, 2023 | 10:21 am 2 min read

The game is currently available to Android users in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX is an action-adventure game that was released in September 2021. It garnered immense popularity after its debut mainly due to the rewards redemption program that provides access to a number of in-game goodies. These extra in-game collectibles can be purchased using real money or obtained for free using redeemable codes that are released daily.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is currently available only to Android users in India. It is the graphically enhanced version of Free Fire. The game has crossed over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store and has secured a rating of 4.2 out of 5. The additional in-game items come in handy during combat on the battlefield and thereby help players get better leaderboard rankings.

Each redeemable code is valid only once

Users have to comply with a few rules in order to redeem the codes in Free Fire MAX. The alphanumeric codes can only be redeemed via the official website and by those on Indian servers. Users can redeem several codes but each code is valid only once. The codes are time-sensitive and expire 12-18 hours after release.

The rewards include weapons, costumes, premium bundles and more

Free Fire MAX offers several additional in-game items via the rewards redemption program. The list includes pets, loot crates, royale vouchers, costumes, protective gear, skins, weapons, and premium bundles, among other in-game collectibles.

Here are the codes for today

Check out the list of redeemable codes for today. FF11-WFNP-P956, FF10-617K-GUF9, Y6AC-LK7K-UD1N, FF11-64XN-JZ2V. FF11-NJN5-YS3E, YXY3-EGTL-HGJX, WLSG-JXS5-KFYR, MCPT-FNXZ-F4TA. FF11-HHGC-GK3B, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, FF10-GCGX-RNHY, SARG-886A-V5GR.

Follow these steps to redeem the codes

To redeem the codes, first, visit the game's official rewards redemption page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in using your Google, Twitter, Huawei, Apple, Facebook, or VK gaming credentials. Enter a redeemable code in the text field, select "Confirm," and then click "Ok." Following every successful redemption, you will be allowed to collect the associated reward from the game's mail section.