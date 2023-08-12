Technology

NASA to discuss climate data in light of record-high temperatures

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 12, 2023 | 12:14 pm 2 min read

The meeting will be live streamed on Monday

NASA is set to host a conference on August 14 to discuss the latest climate data. The meeting is scheduled in the wake of the record-breaking temperatures the world experienced in June and July. The event will include NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, along with top climate experts from both NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

What is the upcoming meeting about?

During the conference, officials will discuss new climate-related findings from both NASA and NOAA. The meeting also intends to showcase NASA's wide range of efforts dedicated to measuring and mitigating climate change, in line with the US government's priorities. This conference follows a similar event held in July, where NASA presented data showing June 2023 as the "hottest June on record."

The conference will be live-streamed on NASA's official website

Participants at the upcoming meeting include: Kate Calvin, Chief Scientist and Senior Climate Advisor at NASA Gavin Schmidt, Director of NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies Carlos Del Castillo, Chief of the Ocean Ecology Laboratory at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center Sarah Kapnick, Chief Scientist at NOAA The conference will be broadcast live on NASA TV, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

July 2023 is the hottest month ever recorded

Earlier this month, the European Union's climate change service Copernicus confirmed that July 2023 was the hottest month ever recorded in history. The past month beat the former record from July 2019 by 0.33 degrees Celsius, according to Copernicus.