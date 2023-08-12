Technology

Leak confirms Google Pixel 8 Pro's Audio Magic Eraser feature

Written by Akash Pandey August 12, 2023 | 11:09 am 2 min read

The leak also reveals the Pixel 8 Pro in a new light blue color

Google has long struggled to maintain secrecy about the features of the Pixel smartphones. As a result, leaks start to surface months before the planned release. The Pixel 8 Pro renders and specifications got surfaced only recently. And now, a seemingly official promotional clip has confirmed that the Pixel 8 Pro will introduce a new feature called "Audio Magic Eraser."

The feature will let you reduce background noise in videos

The leaked clip showcases the Audio Magic Eraser feature in action on a Pixel 8 Pro. The tool will allow you to improve the audio quality of a video recording by letting you tune the noise levels, music volume, and sounds of people. Going by the clip, you will see the "Audio Magic Eraser" function in the edit section of the video.

Take a look at the clip

Audio Magic Eraser will come to other Pixel devices too

Google introduced the Magic Eraser feature for photos with the Pixel 6 series and later made it available to all Pixel models and some other Android handsets. While Magic Eraser eliminates unwanted things from your photos, the Audio Magic Eraser tool will focus on fine-tuning the audio in a recorded video. It will likely be offered on other Pixel devices too.

Here's what we know about Pixel 8 Pro

The Pixel 8 Pro will boast a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will use Tensor 3, with 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The camera setup will feature 50MP primary, 64MP ultra-wide, and 48MP telephoto lenses. Up front, there will be an 11MP camera. The handset will house a 4,950mAh battery, with 27W fast-charging capability.

The Pixel 8 Pro will support ultra-wideband

The Pixel 8 Pro will boot Android 14. It will include a temperature sensor at the back, which will help measure body temperature. The upcoming flagship Google phone will also support Wi-Fi 7 and ultra-wideband (UWB) technology.