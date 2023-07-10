Technology

Google Pixel 8's price, specifications leaked ahead of launch

Written by Akash Pandey July 10, 2023 | 12:22 pm 3 min read

The Pixel 8 will support Wi-Fi 7

Google is expected to introduce the Pixel 8 line-up in Q4, 2023. However, ahead of the brand's announcement, the price, specifications, and launch timeframe of the standard Pixel 8 have been leaked. The handset will go official in early October starting at $649 (around Rs. 53,600), according to tipster Yogesh Brar, who has also revealed the highlights of the phone.

Why does this story matter?

Google has long struggled to keep the specifications of the Pixel smartphones under wraps. As a result, leaks begin to appear months before the planned release. The Pixel 8 renders were revealed publicly only recently. The new leak sheds light on the device's price, specifications, and launch timeframe. Looking at Google's past record, we believe the handset will debut in India too.

Google Pixel 8: Take a look at the highlights

The Pixel 8 will sport a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, along with thinner bezels and more rounded corners than the Pixel 7. Leak suggests that Google will opt for an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint reader, for a smoother fingerprint recognition experience. Brar also claims that the device will have a marginally smaller 6.17-inch Full-HD+ OLED panel, which will operate at speeds of up to 120Hz.

The phone will have an upgraded 50MP (OIS) main camera

As per the previous leak from Android Authority, the Pixel 8 will make way for an optically-stabilized 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN2 main sensor—upgraded from GN1 housed on the Pixel 7. The 12MP Sony IMX386 sensor from Pixel 7 will be retained to capture ultra-wide shots using Pixel 8. However, it'll bear some improvements. Likewise, the phone will retain the 11MP Samsung 3J1 selfie camera.

It will be offered in two storage configurations

The Pixel 8 will use a Tensor G3 SoC, as opposed to the Tensor G2-powered Pixel 7. According to Brar, the phone will be offered in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/265GB configurations. The Pixel 8 will have a bigger battery (4,485mAh v/s 4,270mAh), with slightly improved wired charging (24W v/s 20W) than Pixel 7. The 20W (proprietary) and 12W (Qi) wireless charging standards remain unchanged.

The handset will be shipped with Android 14

The Pixel 8 will use Mali-G715 for graphics processing. A dedicated security chip will also be included in the device, which might be none other than the Titan M2. The device will boot Android 14. Google is upgrading to a BCM4398 chip on the Pixel 8, meaning it'll support Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. The phone may also include a 'Find My Device' feature.

How much will it cost?

The Pixel 8 will be priced at $649 (around Rs. 53,600) for its 8GB/128GB variant. The upper-end 8GB/256GB model will be introduced at $699 (roughly Rs. 57,700). The launch of the device will take place in early October.