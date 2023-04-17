Technology

Xiaomi 13 Ultra: Everything we know about S23 Ultra's rival

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 17, 2023, 02:09 pm 3 min read

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra will have an adjustable aperture for the primary camera (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi will introduce its latest flagship smartphone, Xiaomi 13 Ultra, on April 18. Ahead of the official debut, the company has highlighted some impressive features of the device. The handset will get a premium leather finish, a massive camera module with LEICA branding, an IP68-rated body, Qualcomm's top-tier SoC, and more. Here's everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra rival.

Why does this story matter?

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra has been the subject of leaks for a while now. The company has now formally revealed the device's first look along with some noteworthy features.

The handset looks promising and if priced competitively, it may take the market by storm.

The phone is getting several premium features and a top-notch hardware setup to meet the demands of picky users.

The flagship phone will be offered in two colors

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra will get a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, thin bezels, curved sides, and a fingerprint scanner concealed under the display. At the back, it will sport a pigmented leather cover and a circular camera setup with gold boundary, which will add to its visual appeal and give a more premium look. The phone will be offered in Olive Green and White colors.

A 120Hz 2K AMOLED panel is expected

Xiaomi 13 Ultra may sport a 6.7-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is to be seen if the device can take on the Galaxy S23 Ultra in terms of peak brightness.

50MP LEICA co-engineered quad cameras will be onboard

Xiaomi's partnership with LEICA has helped the brand improve the imaging system in its top-end smartphones. The Xiaomi 13 Ultra is all set to push the benchmark, with its 50MP quad rear cameras, consisting of one 1.0-inch IMX989 and three IMX858 sensors. The brand is so confident about the camera setup that it has showcased the photography-oriented handset with a DSLR-like camera grip accessory.

The handset will support 50W wireless charging

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra will house a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which may come paired with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The device will boot Android 13 with MIUI 14 baked on top. It will have a 5,000mAh battery, supporting 90W wired and 50W wireless charging. Wireless connectivity will be handled by Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra: Price and availability

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra is initially set to debut in China on April 18. It will be pricier than the Xiaomi 13 Pro which bore a price tag of CNY 6,299 (nearly Rs. 74,615) for its top-of-the-line 12GB/512GB model.

Can Xiaomi 13 Ultra compete with Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra?

According to the details revealed so far, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra bears an impressive spec sheet and checks all the right boxes of a true flagship smartphone. The high-resolution screen, robust camera setup, newest Qualcomm chip, and fastest RAM/storage formats, all make it a solid contender in the premium category. It may take on the likes of the Galaxy S23 Ultra if launched globally.