Google Pixel 7 can be purchased for just Rs. 29,000

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 19, 2023, 03:25 am 2 min read

The Pixel 7 houses Google's Titan M2 security chip for rigorous protection

Google's Pixel 7 is one of the top-rated phones to consider when it comes to modern looks, camera prowess, and stock Android experience. If you've been hesitant to get this device due to its high price tag, now may be the time to grab it. With Flipkart's deal and various offers, the phone can be purchased for the price of a mid-ranger.

Here's the price breakdown

Google introduced Pixel 7 in India at Rs. 59,999 for its lone 8GB/128GB variant. Yhe device is now retailing at Rs. 56,999 on Flipkart. Buyers can also take advantage of Rs. 7,000 instant discount available on all leading bank cards as well as up to Rs. 21,000 off by exchanging an eligible smartphone. All these benefits, reduce the device's cost to just Rs. 28,999.

The phone gets IP68-rated protection

The Pixel 7 features a top-centered punch-hole cut-out and an in-screen fingerprint reader. On the rear, the handset flaunts a dual-tone design and a full-width metal visor with cut-outs for the dual cameras. It comes with IP68 dust and water ingress (up to 1.5m for 30 minutes) and an aluminum frame. The device is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus on both ends.

It offers a 90Hz AMOLED screen

The Pixel 7 sports a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display having a 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, 1,400-nits of peak brightness, nearly 416ppi pixel density, and 84.9% screen-to-body ratio. The phone has support for the Always-on display feature. Dimensions-wise, it measures 8.7mm in thickness and tips the scale at 198g. The handset is offered in Lemongrass, Obsidian, and Snow colorways.

The device boasts a 50MP main snapper with OIS

The Pixel 7 has a 50MP (f/1.85, OIS) main rear camera and a 12MP (f/2.2) 114-degree ultra-wide shooter. On the front, it features a 10.8MP (f/2.2) selfie camera. The handset can shoot 4K videos at 60fps via both the front and rear.

It ships with the latest Android OS version

The Pixel 7 is backed by an in-house Tensor G2 chipset. In India, it comes in a sole 8GB/128GB configuration. The phone ships with Android 13 OS. Under the hood, it packs a 4,355mAh battery with 30W wired fast-charging, along with wireless and reverse wireless charging support. On the connectivity end, it gets 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.