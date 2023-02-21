Technology

Fresh leak reveals more details about Google's maiden foldable smartphone

Fresh leak reveals more details about Google's maiden foldable smartphone

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 21, 2023, 07:23 pm 3 min read

The Pixel Fold may boot Android 13 OS (Photo credit: FRONT PAGE TECH)

Google may reveal the complete details of its first-ever foldable smartphone, Pixel Fold, at I/O 2023 or keep us waiting until October. However, 9to5Google's latest report now brings some new information related to the device. The tip-off claims that Google's foldable will have a larger battery than Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold4 and OPPO's Find N2. Also, it will weigh more than its rivals.

Why does this story matter?

Last November, Google's foldable phone became an instant subject of discussion when noted leaker Jon Prosser revealed the high-end renders of the device, followed by "rough" overall measurements by @OnLeaks.

The tip-offs had gone silent afterward. The new info that is now doing rounds on the internet, spills a few more details about the phone.

Pixel Fold will be heavier than most of current devices

According to the details that surfaced previously, the Pixel Fold will measure (158.7 x 139.7 x 5.7mm). The thickness near the camera bump will measure up to 8.3mm. Using these metrics, it appears that the device could be up to 14mm thick (when folded). The foldable phone will be heavier than Pixel 7 Pro, and even Galaxy Z Fold4 (263g) and Find N2 (237g).

The phone will have a battery capacity of around 5,000mAh

Generally, OEMs compromise on the battery capacity of their foldable phones in order to make them thinner. However, that doesn't seem to be the case with Google's foldable. The Pixel Fold is said to get a larger battery than competitors like Galaxy Z Fold4 (4,400mAh) and Find N2 (4,520mAh). The device will pack a battery closer to 5,000mAh.

It will sport an inward-folding design

According to the renders revealed previously, the Pixel Fold will get an inward-folding book-like design with a highly-polished metal frame. It will have a glass body and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The device will offer a Pixel 7 Pro-like protruding camera visor, but it won't join the metal frame as seen on the latter. It may bear a Samsung-manufactured ultra-thin glass (UTG) inner screen.

The handset could come with a 120Hz AMOLED main screen

The Pixel Fold's main panel could sport a 7.69-inch QHD+ (1840x2208 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 5:6 aspect ratio, and 1,200-nits of maximum brightness. It may get a 5.79-inch cover display. According to the renders, the cover display will get a punch-hole cut-out, and the internal main screen will have a camera mounted on the top bezel.

It may be backed by a Tensor G2 SoC

The Pixel Fold may house a 64MP Sony IMX787 primary rear snapper, a 12MP IMX386 ultra-wide sensor, and a 10.8MP S5K3J1 telephoto lens. Prosser's leak claims that the device will get a 9.5MP camera on the main and cover displays. Also, the device was reportedly spotted with Tensor G2 SoC on Geekbench, scoring 1,047 and 3,257 points in single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.