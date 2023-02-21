Technology

ChatGPT can now answer incoming WhatsApp messages for you

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 21, 2023, 05:42 pm 2 min read

ChatGPT can be integrated to WhatsApp using a third-party method

ChatGPT is currently the most discussed generative AI tool in the tech industry. The smart chatbot can answer almost every human query or even throw riddles at the user. However, its abilities go beyond simple search queries. It can write you a poem, short-and-long form documents, codes, and more. And now ChatGPT can also respond to incoming WhatsApp messages on your behalf.

Why does this story matter?

Meta-owned WhatsApp has a humongous user base worldwide. It is used by millions of people on a daily basis.

Due to our hectic schedules, we don't always have time to respond to every incoming message on this platform.

ChatGPT will now handle the task of replying to WhatsApp messages for you. Quick integration is needed to enjoy the benefits.

You need to use a language library from GitHub

WhatsApp does not officially support ChatGPT integration. However, users can do so through a third-party setup. ChatGPT can be integrated into WhatsApp with the help of GitHub. A developer named Daniel Gross has come up with a Python script, which can assist you in integrating ChatGPT into WhatsApp. It will necessitate the use of a language library that is accessible from (https://github.com/danielgross/whatsapp-gpt).

How to integrate ChatGPT into WhatsApp?

After opening the language library page, tap on "Download Zip." Open the downloaded "Whatsapp-gpt-main" file, and execute the "server.py" file in the terminal. Type "ls" and hit enter. Now enter the "python server.py." Your name/phone number will be configured to the OpenAI chat page. Tap on the "Verify I am a human" box. Finally, head to your WhatsApp account to find OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Here's another integration method

The second way to integrate ChatGPT with WhatsApp involves creating a WhatsApp bot and linking it to ChatGPT. First, register for the WhatsApp Business Programming interface and create a flow for the chat. Then use a chat developer > follow your chatbot, and put the API chatbot on your phone. Now, get an OpenAI API and connect to the WhatsApp bot you created.

Perform the second method with extreme caution

If you chose the second method, you must exercise extreme caution during the integration process. When you integrate your WhatsApp bot with ChatGPT, there are possibilities that WhatsApp may end up blocking you, if it does not find the integration legitimate.