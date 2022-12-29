Technology

WhatsApp will soon allow users to select chats on desktops

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 29, 2022

WhatsApp is also working on the ability to report status on desktop (Photo credit: WhatsApp)

WhatsApp is developing a new feature that will help users organize their chat lists on desktops. With this add-on, individuals will get the ability to select multiple chats to mute them or mark them as read/unread. The feature will be rolled out in a future update of the Desktop beta. However, courtesy of WABetaInfo, we can get a sneak peek.

Why does this story matter?

Meta-owned WhatsApp is working on improving its native apps for Windows and macOS by releasing new features.

With the latest ability, the messaging service intends to improve the users' experience in managing their chats.

Selecting chats has always been a complicated task for the web/desktop client. Fortunately, the new feature will simplify the process by allowing the selection of chats directly from chat lists.

How to access the feature?

When the feature gets released, users will have to follow these steps to use it. Within the chat list, you'll have to click on the drop-down arrow, in the top-right corner. A list of options will pop up, from which, click on 'Select Chats.' Upon selecting certain conversations, you'll be allowed to mute them. Additionally, you'll be able to mark them as read/unread.

It may soon arrive on WhatsApp's desktop app

The ability to select multiple chats for desktops is still under development. It is expected to be rolled out in a future update of the app. However, it can be accessed by some beta testers by downloading the latest firmware.

WhatsApp is also working on 'Status Report' for desktop beta

WhatsApp is also developing a new feature that will allow users to report status updates directly from their status section on the native Windows app. Individuals will be able to report any suspicious status updates that appear to be violating the platform's terms of service. The functionality is currently under development. It will soon arrive on WhatsApp's desktop beta app.