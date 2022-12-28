Technology

Samsung announces Qualcomm-powered Galaxy Book2 Pro 360: Check price, features

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 28, 2022, 06:22 pm 2 min read

The Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 is equipped with a TPM fingerprint reader (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung has announced a new version of the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360. As for the key highlights, it boasts a 2-in-1 convertible design with a Super AMOLED touchscreen display, Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 processor, and up to 35 hours of battery backup per charge. The device will be available for purchase starting January 16, 2023.

Why does this story matter?

Samsung has released yet another variant of the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 laptop, which already comes in Intel Core i5/i7 models.

The new model offers Qualcomm's technology for the processor, graphics, and connectivity. Other specifications, including display and storage on the device, remain similar to the previously launched Intel Core i5-powered model.

Following the launch in South Korea, it may also arrive in India.

The laptop offers a Super AMOLED touchscreen

The Qualcomm-powered Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 bears a similar design as its Intel-powered sibling. It offers a 2-in-1 convertible design which is possible because of the 360-degree rotatable hinge. The device packs a 13.3-inch (33.7cm) Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Super AMOLED touch display, which offers support for Samsung's S Pen. Dimensions-wise, it measures 11.5mm in thickness and tips the scales at just 1.04kg.

It is equipped with Wi-Fi 6E

For I/O, the new Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 is equipped with two Type-C ports, one Thunderbolt 4 slot, and a power delivery port. For wireless connectivity, the laptop includes Qualcomm's FastConnect 6900 technology, which helps enable Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

The device offers up to 30 hours of video playback

The Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 houses Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 processor, which improves system-level performance by up to 57% and multitasking by up to 85% over Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2. It gets 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The device runs on Windows 11. Under the hood, it gets a battery pack that allows up to 30 hours of video playback per charge.

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360: Price and availability

The new Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 with Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 processor is priced at KRW 1.89 million (nearly Rs. 1.23 lakh). Samsung has announced that the device will be up for grabs in the South Korean market starting January 16, 2023.