5 smartphones with best displays as per DXOMARK ratings

May 14, 2023

The Honor Magic5 Pro ranks first on DXOMARK's list of smartphones with best displays

DXOMARK, known for its camera tests and reviews, also ranks the quality of smartphone displays, helping buyers make an informed decision. The benchmarking platform prepares the list of the best smartphone displays, after summarizing a variety of factors, including image quality, color accuracy, brightness, contrast, viewing angles, and a lot more. Here are the top 5 smartphones having the best displays ever.

The following factors are considered for testing the displays

When ranking mobile displays, DXOMARK evaluates the screen's capability to adjust brightness in various lighting environments and checks if the display can render faithful colors for static content and original artistic intent for videos. The platform also calculates how well dynamics are being rendered in videos/games, observes the behaviors of the touchscreen for accuracy/smoothness/response time, and checks for flicker, screen reflectance, and more.

Honor Magic5 Pro

The Honor Magic5 Pro, with a score of 151 points, tops DXOMARK's list of smartphones with the best displays. The phone boasts a 6.81-inch QHD+ (1312x2848 pixels) LTPO curved OLED panel with a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 461ppi pixel density, HDR10+, 1,800-nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision, and 2,160Hz PWM Dimming. The display has been awarded by TUV Rheinland for being easy on the eyes.

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max take 2nd, 3rd ranks

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max bear a similar rating of 149 points for their displays. While the former has a 6.1-inch (1179x2556 pixels) LTPO OLED panel, the latter has a slightly bigger 6.7-inch (1290x2796 pixels) screen. Both support up to 120Hz refresh rate, 2,000-nits of maximum brightness, HDR/HLG formats, Dolby Vision, 460ppi pixel density, and Apple's in-house True Tone technology.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has scored 148 points for its display to occupy fourth place. The device packs a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3088 pixels) LTPO 2.0 curved AMOLED panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, nearly 500ppi pixel density, and 1,750-nits peak brightness. The screen is highly responsive and has excellent touch sensitivity for both human fingers and stylus pen.

Google Pixel 7 Pro

At the fifth position, we have the Google Pixel 7 Pro which earned 146 points in terms of display on DXOMARK's ranking chart. The phone is equipped with a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) LTPO curved AMOLED screen, offering a variable refresh rate of 10-120Hz, along with HDR10+ certification, 1,500-nits of peak brightness, and the highest pixel density at 512ppi.