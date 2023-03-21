Technology

Should you buy Xiaomi 13 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S23

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 21, 2023, 12:05 am 3 min read

The Xiaomi 13 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S23 boot Android 13

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has recently gone on sale for Rs. 79,999. The device packs a high-resolution AMOLED screen, LEICA-engineered cameras, Qualcomm's latest flagship SoC, superfast charging, and the latest connectivity standards. At its price point, we have the Samsung Galaxy S23, which boasts snazzy software-related features in addition to robust hardware. Here we compare the two models to find out which is better.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 gets Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection

The Xiaomi 13 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S23 get a centrally-aligned punch-hole, an aluminum frame, and an in-screen fingerprint reader. The former also enjoys curved edges. The devices are protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus and Victus 2, respectively. They come with IP68-rated dust and water resistance. The Samsung Galaxy S23 is slimmer and more compact (146.3x70.9x7.6mm v/s 162.9x74.6x8.38mm) than Xiaomi 13 Pro.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has 1,900-nits of maximum brightness

The Xiaomi 13 Pro boasts a 6.73-inch WQHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) 10-bit LTPO E6 AMOLED panel, with a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, and Dolby Vision. The Samsung Galaxy S23 gets a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, with a 48-120Hz adaptive refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The Xiaomi 13 Pro has higher peak brightness (1,900-nits v/s 1,750-nits) than Samsung Galaxy S23.

The handsets sport a 50MP main camera with OIS

The Xiaomi 13 Pro includes a 50MP (f/1.9, OIS) 1.0-inch main, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide, and a 50MP (f/2.0, OIS) telephoto lens with 3.2x optical zoom. The Samsung Galaxy S23 gets 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide, and a 10MP (f/2.4, OIS) telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. Up front, the devices feature a 32MP (f/2.0) and 12MP (f/2.2) selfie camera, respectively.

A Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC powers both models

The Xiaomi 13 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S23 house Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The 13 Pro comes in 12GB/256GB (LPDDR5X/UFS 4.0) configuration. It gets 4,820mAh battery with 120W wired, 50W wireless, and 10W reverse wireless charging. The S23 is available in 8GB/128GB (LPDDR5/UFS 3.1) and 8GB/256GB (LPDDR5X/UFS 4.0) variants. It packs 3,900mAh battery with 25W wired, 10W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging.

What is the cost of the top-tier smartphones?

In India, the Xiaomi 13 Pro costs Rs. 79,999 for its lone 12GB/256GB configuration. Buyers can avail up to Rs. 8,000 instant bank discount and up to Rs. 7,000 exchange discount via Xiaomi's official website. The Samsung Galaxy S23 is available at Rs. 74,999 and Rs. 79,999 for its 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB trims, respectively. The 13 Pro is a better buy than the S23.

Which one should you consider?

The Xiaomi 13 Pro appears to be a more promising purchase than the Samsung Galaxy S23. The S23 may give you a better software experience, but the 13 Pro bears a higher resolution display, superior cameras, more RAM, and a bigger battery with fast wired/wireless charging. In addition, buyers can apply some bank and exchange offers, which will reduce the device's price even further.