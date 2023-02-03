Technology

Realme's Coca-Cola smartphone will launch on February 10: Check specifications

Written by Sanjana Shankar Feb 03, 2023, 12:05 am 2 min read

The handset is currently available for pre-bookings in India

Realme has confirmed that it will launch a Coca-Cola-branded smartphone in India on February 10. The company has also revealed that the limited-run model will be based on its mid-range 10 Pro 5G. The handset is currently available for pre-bookings. Customers who pre-order the smartphone stand a chance to win a Bluetooth speaker, an electronic toothbrush, a Realme Coca-Cola figure, and a Deluxe Boxset.

Why does this story matter?

Realme's banner confirming the launch date of the special handset has also given us a good look at the upcoming Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition.

Going by our understanding of special edition handsets, the Coca-Cola phone will be similar to the standard Realme 10 Pro 5G in terms of hardware but with a special exterior design and perhaps a few UI-related surprises.

The handset will feature a 120Hz LCD display

Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition will sport a punch-hole cut-out. The rear panel will have a dual-tone finish with silvered Realme branding on the black side and a "cropped Coca-Cola logo" on the larger red side. The smartphone will feature a 6.7-inch Full-HD+(1080x2400 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, nearly 94% screen-to-body ratio, 680-nits of peak brightness, and TUV Rheinland certification.

The smartphone will boast a 108MP main snapper

Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition will be equipped with a 108MP (f/1.75) primary camera and a 2MP (f/2.4) portrait snapper. Up front, it will get a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The device will pack a 5,000mAh battery

Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition will be powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset, likely coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The handset will boot Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0. It will pack dual speakers and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. Connectivity options will include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

When will it be available?

Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition is currently available for pre-bookings and will be launched on February 10 at 12:30 pm in India. We expect it to cost around Rs. 20,000.