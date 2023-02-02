Technology

WhatsApp is working on a shortcut feature for making calls

Written by Sanjana Shankar Feb 02, 2023, 05:23 pm 2 min read

The calls shortcut option is currently under development (Photo credit: WhatsApp)

Making calls on WhatsApp is about to become easier than ever. According to WABetaInfo, the company is working on a feature that will allow users to create calling shortcuts. The shortcut will automatically appear on your smartphone's home screen. However, this feature is currently under development and will be available via a future update of the app.

Why does this story matter?

A new calling shortcut feature; that's something we did not see coming from the popular instant-messaging app. If you are among those users who frequently make calls using WhatsApp, then this feature might come in handy for you.

Via the new shortcut, you will be able to make calls faster, instead of having to access the app every time to make a call.

The call shortcut will be available on your home screen

To create a call shortcut, you will first have to select the contact from your contact list on WhatsApp. Once the call shortcut has been created, it will automatically be added to the home screen on your device. The call shortcut will not only save time but also make it easier to place calls, especially if you frequently make calls to the same person.

The feature is currently under development

The call shortcut feature is under development and is a part of the Android beta update 2.23.3.15. As part of a different update, WhatsApp is working on an in-app banner notification alerting users that they can share documents up to 2GB in size

The app is also working on revamping the drawing editor

WhatsApp is also revamping the drawing editor on Android. The drawing editor will include tools like an alignment text manager, and new fonts which include Courier Prime, Calistoga, Morning Breeze, and Damion. However, the new fonts are exclusive to the in-app drawing editor and can be used on images, GIFs, and videos. The fonts cannot be used for text status updates or chat messages.

WhatsApp for Android gets a new camera mode

Recently, a new camera mode was released as part of the Android update 2.23.2.73. There are now separate options to capture photos and shoot videos. Thankfully, you no longer have to tap and hold to record videos. On beta channels, WhatsApp has also increased the limit for group subjects from 25 to 100 characters and group descriptions from 512 to 2048 characters.