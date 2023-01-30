Technology

Infinix Note 12i now available for purchase: Should you buy?

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 30, 2023, 04:57 pm 2 min read

The Infinix Note 12i is now up for grabs in India at Rs. 9,999 for its sole 4GB/64GB configuration. It can be purchased via Flipkart. The device offers an AMOLED screen, 50MP main camera, up to 7GB of RAM (including vRAM), up to 512GB of expandable storage, and a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery. These highlights do look promising, but should you consider this phone?

Why does this story matter?

Infinix has turned its attention back to the budget market in India, post launching ZERO Ultra 5G.

The Note 12i, which was previously released in the global markets, is now available here.

The handset is priced aggressively to take on Samsung and Redmi models, which dominate the affordable smartphone segment in the country. The kind of reception it gets is yet to be seen.

Let's look at the device's specifications

The Note 12i gets a waterdrop notch front design, noticeable bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It has a glossy, dual-tone back, which sports a rectangular camera bump. On the display end, the handset offers a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED panel with a 60Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch response rate, and 1,000-nits of maximum brightness. It measures 7.8mm in thickness and weighs 188g.

The handset features an 8MP selfie camera

The triple rear camera setup on the Note 12i includes a 50MP (f/1.6) main snapper, a 2MP depth sensor, and a QVGA lens, paired with quad-LED flash. The handset offers an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The phone offers 64GB of onboard storage

The Note 12i houses a MediaTek Helio G85 processor. In India, it is offered with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The device boots Android 12-based XOS 10.6, and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging. It supports 3GB of virtual memory and 512GB of expandable storage. Connectivity options include 4G, dual SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Should you buy the Infinix Note 12i?

The Infinix Note 12i seems to be a good pick in the budget segment. It offers a high-resolution display, a good primary camera, a gaming-focused chipset, expandable RAM and storage, and a long-lasting battery. If you are looking for a sub-Rs. 10,000 handset for day-to-day tasks, you may go for the Infinix Note 12i. On the contrary, you may also check the Realme 10.