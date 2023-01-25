Infinix Note 12i launched at Rs. 10,000: Check features
Infinix has launched a new smartphone, dubbed Note 12i, in India. As for the key highlights, the device comes with a 60Hz AMOLED display, a Dimensity G85 chip, a 50MP main camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. The handset carries a price tag of Rs. 9,999 and will be up for grabs via Flipkart from January 30 onward (12 pm IST).
Why does this story matter?
- The Infinix Note 12i was released in the global markets in September last year. It has finally made its way to India.
- The device is affordably priced and comes with an attractive design, a long-lasting battery, and a powerful camera setup.
- In the sub-Rs. 10,000 segment, it takes on models from Motorola, Redmi, Nokia, and TECNO.
The handset comes with a 60Hz AMOLED display
Infinix Note 12i sports a waterdrop notch display, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The rear panel gets a dual-tone matte finish. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, 1000-nits of peak brightness, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and 100% DCI P3 color gamut. Dimensions-wise, it is 7.8mm thick.
The device boasts a 50MP primary camera
Infinix Note 12i is equipped with a 50MP (f/1.75) main snapper, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor, and an unspecified AI lens, along with an LED flash. Up front, it gets an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls.
The smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery
Infinix Note 12i is fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity G85 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, that is expandable up to 512GB. The handset boots Android 12-based XOS 12. Under the hood, it packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers 4G, dual SIMs, GPS, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, and a Type-C port.
Infinix Note 12i: Pricing and availability
Infinix Note 12i is priced at Rs. 9,999 for its sole 4GB/64GB variant. It will be available for purchase exclusively via Flipkart from January 30 onward. The device comes in Metaverse Blue and Force Black colors.