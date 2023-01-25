Technology

Infinix Note 12i launched at Rs. 10,000: Check features

Written by Sanjana Shankar Jan 25, 2023, 04:23 pm 2 min read

Infinix Note 12i will go on sale from January 30

Infinix has launched a new smartphone, dubbed Note 12i, in India. As for the key highlights, the device comes with a 60Hz AMOLED display, a Dimensity G85 chip, a 50MP main camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. The handset carries a price tag of Rs. 9,999 and will be up for grabs via Flipkart from January 30 onward (12 pm IST).

Why does this story matter?

The Infinix Note 12i was released in the global markets in September last year. It has finally made its way to India.

The device is affordably priced and comes with an attractive design, a long-lasting battery, and a powerful camera setup.

In the sub-Rs. 10,000 segment, it takes on models from Motorola, Redmi, Nokia, and TECNO.

The handset comes with a 60Hz AMOLED display

Infinix Note 12i sports a waterdrop notch display, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The rear panel gets a dual-tone matte finish. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, 1000-nits of peak brightness, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and 100% DCI P3 color gamut. Dimensions-wise, it is 7.8mm thick.

The device boasts a 50MP primary camera

Infinix Note 12i is equipped with a 50MP (f/1.75) main snapper, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor, and an unspecified AI lens, along with an LED flash. Up front, it gets an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery

Infinix Note 12i is fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity G85 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, that is expandable up to 512GB. The handset boots Android 12-based XOS 12. Under the hood, it packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers 4G, dual SIMs, GPS, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, and a Type-C port.

Infinix Note 12i: Pricing and availability

Infinix Note 12i is priced at Rs. 9,999 for its sole 4GB/64GB variant. It will be available for purchase exclusively via Flipkart from January 30 onward. The device comes in Metaverse Blue and Force Black colors.

