HP Envy x360, with convertible design, gets cheaper on Flipkart

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 20, 2023, 06:25 pm 2 min read

The HP Envy x360 is equipped with a 5MP IR webcam

HP's Envy x360 offers an ample amount of processing power along with a high-quality OLED screen and a hybrid form factor. The laptop is aimed at creative professionals seeking a 2-in-1 convertible laptop, with a power of a PC and the portability of a tablet. The Envy x360 is currently retailing via Flipkart with great discounts and exchange offers. Check out the deals.

Everything to know about the deal

The HP Envy x360 (bf0059TU) is priced at Rs. 1,21,630 on Flipkart. However, it is currently retailing at Rs. 1,04,990, meaning a discount of Rs. 16,640. In addition, buyers can get up to Rs. 1,500 discount through SBI Bank credit card transactions. Up to Rs. 17,300 exchange offer and up to 12 months of no-cost EMI option is also applicable.

The device offers Gorilla Glass protection

HP Envy x360 features a convertible design with a 360-degree hinge and stylus support. It gets narrow borders, aluminum chassis, a backlit keyboard, a large touchpad, and a 5MP IR webcam with Auto frame technology and a physical shutter. The laptop sports a 15.6-inch 2.8K (1800x2880 pixels) OLED screen, with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 500-nits brightness, 100% DCI-P3, and Corning's Gorilla Glass NBT protection.

It gets Wi-Fi 6E connectivity

The HP Envy x360 includes two Type-C ports, two Type-A ports, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Wireless connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. It packs dual speakers from Bang & Olufsen.

The laptop comes with Intel Evo certification

The HP Envy x360 (bf0059TU) is powered by a 12th-generation Intel Core i7-1250U processor, with integrated Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. The device runs on Windows 11 Home, and packs a 66Wh battery that can be re-refilled using the bundled 65W Type-C adapter. It is Evo-certified, meaning all the parameters have been adjudged based on Intel's standards.

How to get the laptop with a 30% discount?

To get the HP Envy x360 (bf0059TU) laptop with discounts, head to the Flipkart store and search for the laptop's name. Now, click on "Buy with Exchange," select the brand, processor family, hard disk storage capacity, RAM capacity, and the generation of the processor. Click on "Confirm Exchange," and proceed with "Buy Now." For instant bank discount, use the SBI Bank credit card.