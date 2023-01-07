Technology

Noise ColorFit Caliber Buzz, with 7-day battery life, goes official

Noise's ColorFit Caliber Buzz offers 100 customizable watch faces

Noise has introduced its latest smartwatch dubbed ColorFit Caliber Buzz, in India. As for the key highlights, the wearable offers a range of health and fitness metrics, along with IP68-rated protection, a 1.69-inch LCD screen, Bluetooth calling, and a 300mAh battery with seven days of usage. It is available for Rs. 1,499 via the brand's official website and Flipkart.

Why does this story matter?

India's smartwatch market is expanding rapidly with massive year-on-year (YoY) growth.

Homegrown brand, Noise, is topping the charts of the leading wearable makers in the country. The company is diversifying its product list under sub-Rs. 4,000, which is the most hyped segment.

The ColorFit Caliber Buzz promises on-the-go connectivity in addition to several useful features. It joins Noise's long list of ColorFit series smartwatches.

The smartwatch offers 550-nits of peak brightness

The ColorFit Caliber Buzz features a compact square dial and IP68-certified dust and water resistance. On the right side, it is equipped with a push button. The wearable gets a 1.69-inch (240x280 pixels) LCD panel with 550 nits of peak brightness. It is offered in Jet Black, Rose Pink, Midnight Blue, and Olive Green colorways. The watch packs a built-in speaker and microphone.

It allows Bluetooth calling and access to dial pad

The ColorFit Caliber Buzz offers Bluetooth calling. Users can also access the dial pad and call logs. The smartwatch offers a 300mAh battery, lasting seven days per charge. On the fitness end, the wearable offers 100 sports modes, SpO2 and heart rate monitoring, stress and sleep tracker, and female health metrics. For convenience, it includes notifications, DND mode, weather/stock updates, and a remote camera.

Noise ColorFit Caliber Buzz: Pricing and availability

The ColorFit Caliber Buzz is offered in four colorways including Jet Black, Rose Pink, Midnight Blue, and Olive Green. It is up for grabs via the brand's official website and Flipkart for Rs. 1,499.