Lava Probuds N11 Bluetooth earphones launched in India: Check price

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 11, 2022, 07:56 pm 2 min read

The Lava Probuds N11 earphones support charging via a Type-C cable

Lava has introduced its latest neckband-styled Bluetooth earphones, called the Probuds N11, in India. The earphones are equipped with 12mm dynamic drivers. They feature environmental noise cancellation, Pro Game mode with 60ms low latency, and a 280mAh battery with 42 hours of battery backup. They will be available for purchase at Rs. 1,499 via Lava's e-store, Amazon, and offline stores starting September 17.

Context Why does this story matter?

Homegrown brand Lava is actively making efforts to expand its presence in India's audio wearable market. The Probuds N11 are the fourth neckband-styled wireless earphones from the company.

The latest sub-Rs. 1,500 neckband-styled wireless earphones from the brand will compete against the offerings from companies such as OnePlus, Noise, Realme, boAt, and others in the market.

Design They come with IPX6 water resistance

The Lava Probuds N11 earphones feature a neckband-styled wireless design with IPX6 water resistance. They have silicone ear tips and a fin for a comfortable fit. The wearable comes in dual-tone colors, with the neckband and earphones featuring black, while the wire and silicon tips are in another hue. They are offered in Firefly Green, Kai Orange, and Panther Black color variants.

Internals The earphones offer 42 hours of battery life

The Lava Probuds N11 earphones house 12mm dynamic drivers for an immersive audio output. They also have support for Pro Game mode, which offers 60ms low latency. The earphones offer environmental noise cancellation, meaning you can get a clear sound experience on phone calls. They draw power from a 280mAh battery, which is said to offer 42 hours of battery backup per charge.

Connectivity They get a magnetic 'Hallswitch' for various functions

The earphones can seamlessly connect with two devices simultaneously. They house a magnetic "Hallswitch" that allows users to play or pause by magnetically attaching the buds together or pulling them apart. Users can also respond to or reject phone calls with the help of this functionality. The push button on the audio wearables can trigger the phone's voice assistant support.

Information Lava Probuds N11: Pricing and availability

In India, the Lava Probuds N11 earphones are priced at Rs. 1,499. They will be up for grabs from September 17 onward via the brand's e-store, Amazon, and partner offline retail channels.