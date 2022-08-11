Technology

OPPO Watch 3 series goes official: Check price and features

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 11, 2022

The OPPO Watch 3 series supports e-SIM, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and NFC

OPPO has introduced its Watch 3 series in China, which includes the vanilla Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro models. The Watch 3 bears a starting price of CNY 1,499 (nearly Rs. 17,600) and the Watch 3 Pro starts at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,300). They are currently available for pre-order and will go on sale starting August 19.

Context Why does this story matter?

OPPO is slowly but steadily expanding its presence in the wearables segment. Its latest smartwatches go against the newly introduced Samsung Watch5 series.

The Watch 3 series is the first one to use Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip which was announced in July this year.

OPPO's latest smart wearables are expected to arrive in the international markets soon.

Display The Watch 3 Pro has an LPTO AMOLED screen

The OPPO Watch 3 sports a 1.75-inch (372x430 pixels) AMOLED screen with 3D glass on top. It comes in Platinum Black and Feather Gold variants. The Watch 3 Pro has a slightly bigger 1.91-inch (378x496 pixels) LPTO AMOLED panel. It is offered in Platinum Black and Desert Brown colors. The smartwatches boast 5ATM water resistance and weigh 31.9g and 37.5g, respectively, without the strap.

Internals The smartwatches feature an Apollo 4 Plus co-processor

The OPPO Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro are based on the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset. They also house "Apollo 4 Plus," a secondary chipset which operates when little computational power is required. The Watch 3 packs a 400mAh battery while the Pro model has a bigger 550mAh battery. The smartwatches come with 1GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

Features The smart wearables support 100 workout modes

The OPPO Watch 3 and the Watch 3 Pro offer 150 watch faces, 100 workout modes, and more than 80 commonly used smartwatch applications. Both the wearables support heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring as well as sleep and stress tracking among other health-centric features. They include GPS, e-SIM, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0 accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, air pressure sensor, and a geomagnetic sensor.

Information OPPO Watch 3 series: Pricing and availability

The OPPO Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro are currently available for pre-order and will retail in China from August 19 onward. They start at CNY 1,499 (around Rs. 17,600) and CNY 1,899 (approximately Rs. 22,300), respectively.