Sharp AQUOS R6, with 240Hz screen and 1.0-inch camera, announced

Written by Harshita Malik Mail Last updated on May 17, 2021, 05:00 pm

Sharp AQUOS R6 goes official in Japan

Expanding its portfolio of high-end smartphones, Japanese tech giant Sharp has announced the AQUOS R6 model in its home country. The phone comes with a couple of industry-leading features - the world's first 240Hz screen on a mobile phone and the world's first 1.0-inch smartphone camera sensor. Other highlights include the flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset and a Qualcomm ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint scanner.

Design and display

The Sharp AQUOS R6 features a dust and water-resistant body with a centrally-aligned punch-hole design, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a large rectangular camera unit. The device sports a 6.67-inch WUXGA+ (1260x2730 pixels) Pro IGZO OLED screen with a dynamic refresh rate of up to 240Hz and a peak brightness of 2,000-nits.

Information

The Sharp AQUOS offers a single 20MP (f/1.9) camera on the back along with a ToF lens and a flash module. The camera has a Leica-engineered 1.0-inch sensor - the biggest ever on a smartphone. Up front, there is a 12MP selfie snapper.

Internals

The Sharp AQUOS draws power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, combined with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 11 and is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. For connectivity, the device offers support for the latest connectivity options, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Sharp AQUOS R6: Pricing and availability

The pricing details of the Sharp AQUOS R6 will be announced in June. The smartphone will be initially up for purchase via the NTT and Docomo sites in Japan.