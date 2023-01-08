Technology

Google Pixel 6a can be yours for under Rs. 6,000

Google Pixel 6a can be yours for under Rs. 6,000

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 08, 2023, 03:52 pm 2 min read

The Pixel 6a supports Live Translate

The Pixel 6a is an "affordable" handset in the US. However, looking at its India launch price of Rs. 43,999, you may hesitate to grab it. Fortunately, with Flipkart's exchange deal and bank offers, you can get the phone at its lowest-ever price. If you are aiming to get a camera-focused mid-range device with decent RAM and performance, check out this deal.

Everything to know about the offer

The Pixel 6a bears a price tag of Rs. 43,999 for the sole 6GB/128GB configuration. However, it is selling at Rs. 32,999 on Flipkart, meaning a discount of Rs. 11,000. Additionally, buyers can avail up to Rs. 26,099 off as an exchange benefit, and up to Rs. 1,500 instant discounts on select bank cards. These offers collectively lower the device's price to Rs. 5,400.

Take a look at the device's features

The Pixel 6a sports a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an under-screen fingerprint reader. It is equipped with IP67-rated protection. On the rear, it sports a dual-tone design with a full-width blacked-out camera visor. The device offers a 6.14-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED panel, with a 60Hz refresh rate, 429ppi pixel density, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and Always-on display functionality.

Pixel 6a offers a 12.2MP primary camera

On the rear, the Pixel 6a flaunts a 12.2MP (f/1.7, OIS) main shooter and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, paired with an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, it gets an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Google's in-house Tensor processor powers the phone

The Pixel 6a is powered by a Google Tensor chipset, mated with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It also equips a Titan M2 co-processor for security and privacy enhancements. The device is shipped with Android 12, and houses a 4,410mAh battery with 18W charging. Connectivity options include 5G, nano-SIM port, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.