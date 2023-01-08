Technology

ASUS Vivobook 14 gets cheaper on Amazon: Check price, offers

ASUS Vivobook 14 gets cheaper on Amazon: Check price, offers

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 08, 2023, 02:42 pm 2 min read

ASUS Vivobook 14 is equipped with a fingerprint scanner

The Vivobook series by ASUS is aimed at young customers seeking modern design, decent performance, and a range of innovative features in a laptop. The ASUS Vivobook 14 is one such budget-friendly offering from the brand that handles mildly heavy workloads, multitasking, and even moderate gaming. It is currently available for purchase via Amazon at a discounted price. Take a look at the deal.

Everything to know about the price breakdown

The ASUS Vivobook 14 with model number X415JA-BV322WS bears a price tag of Rs. 51,990. However, it is currently available at Rs. 33,490, meaning a discount of Rs. 18,500. Additionally, buyers can avail up to Rs. 1,500 off on Yes Bank credit card EMI transactions, and up to Rs. 15,000 discounts as exchange benefits. No-cost EMI options on select cards are also applicable.

The device packs a 14.0-inch screen

The ASUS Vivobook 14 bears a conventional design, a VGA camera, and a backlit chicklet keyboard. It comes in Transparent Silver and Slate Gray finishes. The laptop sports a 14.0-inch HD+ (768x1366 pixels) anti-glare IPS LCD panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, 250-nits brightness, and 82% screen-to-body ratio. It packs dual stereo speakers. Dimensions-wise, it is 19.9mm thick and weighs 1.6kg.

It gets an HDMI 1.4 port

For I/O, the ASUS Vivobook 14 is equipped with three Type-A ports, a Type-C port, an HDMI 1.4 slot, a DC-in port, and a 3.5mm universal audio jack. Wireless connectivity options include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0.

The laptop offers 512GB of SSD storage

The ASUS Vivobook 14 is powered by a 10th-generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 processor, paired with Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and 4MB of cache memory. The device runs on Windows 11 Home and packs a 37Wh battery with up to six hours of backup per charge. It comes pre-installed with Microsoft Office 2021 package.