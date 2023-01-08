Technology

NoiseFit Twist launched in India at Rs. 2,000: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 08, 2023, 01:27 pm 2 min read

The NoiseFit Twist comes in four colorways

Noise has launched its latest smartwatch in India, dubbed NoiseFit Twist. As for the key highlights, the wearable offers a round dial with a metallic unibody, IP68-rated dust and water resistance, a 1.38-inch LCD screen, Bluetooth calling, and around seven days of active usage per charge. It costs Rs. 1,999 and will be available via the brand's official website and Amazon starting January 12.

Why does this story matter?

Homegrown brand Noise is flooding the Indian smartwatch market with a range of offerings.

After introducing the ColorFit Caliber Buzz, the brand now brings the NoiseFit Twist, which is aimed at buyers looking for a wearable with a round dial under Rs. 2,000.

The latest smartwatch from Noise takes on the likes of the recently launched Boult Rover.

The watch bears IP68-rated protection

The NoiseFit Twist features a circular dial with a metallic unibody, and IP68-rated dust and water resistance. On the right side, it gets two push buttons. The wearable packs a 1.38-inch TFT LCD screen with 550 nits of peak brightness. It comes with more than 100 customizable watch faces. The watch is equipped with an in-built speaker and microphone.

It offers a range of convenient features

The NoiseFit Twist offers multiple convenient features. The long list includes a built-in calculator, notification display, weather and stock updates, remote access to the camera for photos and videos, music control, quick reply, smart DND, reminders, and more.

The wearable gets seven days of battery backup

The NoiseFit Twist features Bluetooth calling with the brand's Tru Sync technology, which delivers fast-pairing, seamless call connections, and low power consumption. It also allows access to contacts, call history, and dial pad. The device offers 100 sports modes, along with heart rate monitoring, SpO2 sensing, sleep patterns and stress monitoring, and female cycle tracking. It offers seven days of usage per charge.

NoiseFit Twist: Pricing and availability

The NoiseFit Twist comes in Jet Black, Silver Gray, Rose Pink, Space Blue, and Gold Wine colorways. It is priced at Rs. 1,999 and will be up for grabs via the brand's e-store and Amazon from January 12 onward.