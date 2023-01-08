Technology

Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 won't receive Google Chrome updates

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 08, 2023, 11:51 am 2 min read

WebView2 tools will also be discontinued starting January 10

It's official! Google Chrome will not get security updates on desktops running Windows 7 and 8/8.1 starting January 10. Microsoft already ended security support for these versions three years ago. Now, it's Google's turn to withdraw the same. The desktops currently run Chrome 109, and it will be the last version of the web browser to be supported on the above-mentioned OS versions.

Why does this story matter?

With the release of new OS versions, OEMs often stop supporting older/incapable versions of operating systems, due to security concerns and compliance obligations.

Desktops running Windows 7 and 8/8.1 are the latest ones to be affected.

Following Microsoft's announcement to withdraw support for these OS versions, Google has decided to stop giving security updates for Chrome on them.

Google plans to release Chrome's 110 version next month

Google has announced the release of 'Chrome 110,' the new version of Chrome. It should be launched on February 7, 2023. This will be the first-ever version of Chrome that will require users to have access to a PC supporting Windows 10 or later. Hence, desktops with older versions of Windows i.e. Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 won't be able to access this browser.

Chrome will still work on older versions of Windows

'Chrome 109' will continue to work on desktops with Windows 7 and 8/8.1. However, Google won't provide any updates to users with this web browser version. Hence, it will now be deprived of new features. It will also be more prone to security risks and vulnerabilities due to the lack of security updates. So, the only solution is to get the supported Windows version.

Update your system to Windows 10 or later

If you want to access the upcoming 'Chrome 110' browser version, you should immediately update your desktop to Windows 10 or later. Open the 'Windows Update' settings and head to 'Update and Security.' Now, visit the 'Windows Update' option and click on 'Check for updates.' Eligible devices will get the option to download and install the new version. Tap on 'Download and install.'