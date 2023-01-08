Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for January 8: How to redeem?

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 08, 2023, 10:59 am 2 min read

When facing an opponent within a battle royale game, you need to have access to a range of in-game items. Therefore, Garena's Free Fire MAX gives users an option to use redeemable codes to get a variety of exclusive bonuses. If you are hesitant to invest real money in the collectibles, you can use the redeemable codes to earn free rewards.

Why does this story matter?

Garena released Free Fire MAX to improve the battle royale gaming experience.

The game received massive popularity among the Indian Android community, due to its enhanced visuals and exhilarating gameplay. On the Google Play Store, it has now surpassed 100 million downloads.

Hence, game developers show their appreciation by offering redeemable codes that individuals can use to get free in-game items.

Redeemable codes are valid for a limited duration

Players must adhere to a few basic guidelines in order to use the Free Fire MAX codes. Every redeemable code can only be used once per person. However, they can claim multiple codes in one go. The codes are exclusive to individuals on the Indian servers. Players have a finite amount of time to redeem the codes through the game's rewards redemption page.

Here are the codes for January 8

Below is a list of the Free Fire MAX codes that are valid on Sunday i.e. January 8. Use them to earn free supplies. 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q, GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ. J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, FFIC-JGW9-NKYT, XUW3-FNK7-AV8N, FF7M-UY4M-E6SC. 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9, X99T-K56X-DJ4X, FFCM-CPSJ-99S3, MCPW-3D28-VZD6. ZZZ7-6NT3-PDSH, XZJZ-E25W-EFJJ, V427-K98R-UCHZ, 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG. 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G, J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ, 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9. FFCMC-PSUY-UY7E, EYH2-W3XK-8UPG, UVX9-PYZV-54AC.

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes?

To claim the Free Fire MAX codes, head to the rewards redemption page at (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Now, log in to your account using your registered Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials. Enter a redeemable code in the text box, and click on "Confirm." Now, press "Ok." Each successful redemption will yield a reward that can be picked from the in-game mail section.