Technology
Free Fire MAX codes for December 2: How to redeem?
Garena Free Fire MAX is a multiplayer battle royale game. As a token of appreciation, the creators of the game generate redeemable codes on a daily basis. These codes unlock free access to a wide range of additional in-game collectibles such as diamonds, pets, skin, loot crates, costumes, protective gear, accessories, and royale vouchers. These in-game items can also be purchased using real money.
Why does this story matter?
- Free Fire MAX is the graphically enhanced version of Free Fire, which is currently banned in India.
- The former has garnered immense popularity among Indian users owing to the frequent updates, free rewards redemption program, improved visuals, and engaging gameplay.
- The exclusive in-game rewards equip players during the game and propel them to better leaderboard rankings.
The redeem codes are valid only for 12-18 hours
Users have to adhere to a few rules in order to redeem the free codes in Free Fire MAX. The alphanumeric 12-digit redeem codes can only be accessed through the official rewards redemption website and via Indian servers. The codes are time sensitive and expire after 12-18 hours. Players can claim multiple codes but each code is valid only once.
Check out the codes for December 2
Here are the codes for today i.e. December 2 ZYPP-XWRW-IAHD, FF10-617K-GUF9, FF11-HHGC-GK3B, Y6AC-LK7K-UD1N. ZRJA-PH29-4KV5, FF11-9MB3-PFA5, SARG-886A-V5GR, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ. FF10-GCGX-RNHY, FF11-64XN-JZ2V, YXY3-EGTL-HGJX, FF11-WFNP-P956. X99T-K56X-DJ4X, W0JJ-AFV3-TUSE, B6IY-CTNH-4PV3, FF11-NJN5-YS3E. MCPT-ENXZ-F4TA, WLSG-JXS5-KFYR.
Follow these steps to redeem the codes
Head to the game's redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Log in to your account using your Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. Copy a redeemable code and paste it into the text box and click on "Confirm." Further, select "Ok." Each successful redemption will offer you a reward which can be picked from the game's mail section.