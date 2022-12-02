Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for December 2: How to redeem?

Written by Sanjana Shankar Dec 02, 2022, 10:00 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX can be downloaded from the Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX is a multiplayer battle royale game. As a token of appreciation, the creators of the game generate redeemable codes on a daily basis. These codes unlock free access to a wide range of additional in-game collectibles such as diamonds, pets, skin, loot crates, costumes, protective gear, accessories, and royale vouchers. These in-game items can also be purchased using real money.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is the graphically enhanced version of Free Fire, which is currently banned in India.

The former has garnered immense popularity among Indian users owing to the frequent updates, free rewards redemption program, improved visuals, and engaging gameplay.

The exclusive in-game rewards equip players during the game and propel them to better leaderboard rankings.

The redeem codes are valid only for 12-18 hours

Users have to adhere to a few rules in order to redeem the free codes in Free Fire MAX. The alphanumeric 12-digit redeem codes can only be accessed through the official rewards redemption website and via Indian servers. The codes are time sensitive and expire after 12-18 hours. Players can claim multiple codes but each code is valid only once.

Check out the codes for December 2

Here are the codes for today i.e. December 2 ZYPP-XWRW-IAHD, FF10-617K-GUF9, FF11-HHGC-GK3B, Y6AC-LK7K-UD1N. ZRJA-PH29-4KV5, FF11-9MB3-PFA5, SARG-886A-V5GR, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ. FF10-GCGX-RNHY, FF11-64XN-JZ2V, YXY3-EGTL-HGJX, FF11-WFNP-P956. X99T-K56X-DJ4X, W0JJ-AFV3-TUSE, B6IY-CTNH-4PV3, FF11-NJN5-YS3E. MCPT-ENXZ-F4TA, WLSG-JXS5-KFYR.

Follow these steps to redeem the codes

Head to the game's redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Log in to your account using your Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. Copy a redeemable code and paste it into the text box and click on "Confirm." Further, select "Ok." Each successful redemption will offer you a reward which can be picked from the game's mail section.