Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for November 30: How to redeem?

Free Fire MAX codes for November 30: How to redeem?

Written by Sanjana Shankar Nov 30, 2022, 10:06 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX can be downloaded from the Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX is a thrilling multiplayer battle royale game. In order to eliminate monotony, the creators of the game provide additional in-game items on a daily basis. These bonuses include diamonds, pets, loot crates, skins, costumes, protective gear, and royale vouchers. The in-game collectibles can be accessed for free using redeemable codes or can be purchased using real money.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX, the graphically enhanced version of Free Fire, was released in September 2021. The latter is currently banned in India.

The game has garnered immense popularity among Indian users owing to the improved graphics, enhanced gameplay, free rewards redemption program, and frequent updates.

The in-game rewards equip players on the battlefield and help them achieve better rankings.

The codes can only be redeemed via Indian servers

There are a few ground rules to be followed in the Free Fire MAX game. The alphanumeric codes are valid only for 12-18 hours. The redeem codes can only be accessed via Indian servers. Each player can claim multiple codes but each code is valid for a single-time use only. The codes have to be redeemed via the official rewards redemption website.

Check out the codes for November 30

Here are the codes for today i.e. November 30. FFDB-GQWP-NHJX, WD2A-TK3Z-EA55, U8S4-7JGJ-H5MG, U8S4-7JGJ-H5MG. 2FG9-4YCW-9VMV, 4TPQ-RDQJ-HVP4, HHNA-T6VK-Q9R7, XFW4-Z6Q8-82WY. HFNS-J6W7-4Z48, ZZAT-XB24-QES8, FFIC-33NT-EUKA, V44Z-Z5YY-7CBS, E2F8-6ZRE-MK49. VNY3-MQWN-KEGU, ZZAT-XB24-QES8, FFIC-33NT-EUKA, VNY3-MQWN-KEGU.

Follow these steps to redeem the codes

Head to the game's redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Log in to your account using your Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. Copy a redeemable code and paste it into the text box and click on "Confirm." Further, tap on "Ok." Each successful redemption will offer you a reward which can be picked from the game's mail section.