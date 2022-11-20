Technology

#DealOfTheDay: Dell Alienware x14 laptop available with Rs. 15,500 discount

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 20, 2022, 02:08 pm 2 min read

Dell's Alienware series of laptops are a go-to option for both load-intensive workflows and gaming. The models in this line-up offer a better cooling system, powerful graphics rendering, and performance-oriented processors than most standard devices. If you are looking for a gaming laptop, you can check out this deal on the Alienware x14, which is retailing with a Rs. 15,499 discount on Amazon.

On the official website, the Dell Alienware x14 gaming laptop bears a price tag of Rs. 1,79,989.99 for its model with 16GB/512GB configuration. However, on Amazon, it is available for purchase at Rs. 1,64,490, meaning a discount of Rs. 15,499. No-cost EMI options for credit cards of leading banks and up to Rs. 12,350 exchange benefits are also available.

Dell Alienware x14 gaming laptop features a "Legend 2.0" design with three-sided narrow bezels, a one-zone AlienFX RGB keyboard, a large trackpad, and an HD webcam. It is equipped with multiple air vents for optimized cooling. The device boasts a 14.0-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) anti-glare LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 400-nits of peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3, 3ms response time, and Dolby Vision.

For I/O, the Dell Alienware x14 gaming laptop includes one Type-A port, one Type-C port, an HDMI 2.1 slot, two Thunderbolt ports, and a microSD card reader. Wireless connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

The Dell Alienware x14 gaming laptop is powered by a 12th-generation Intel Core i7-12700H processor with up to 6GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. The device runs on Windows 11 Home. It packs up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. The laptop supports "Cryo-Tech" cooling and houses an 84Wh battery. It comes pre-loaded with Microsoft Office 2021.