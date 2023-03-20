Technology

India's first gaming laptop with AMD Ryzen 7000-Series chip launched

Written by Sanjana Shankar Mar 20, 2023, 06:08 pm 2 min read

The Acer Nitro 5 comes with a 144Hz display

Acer has launched a new laptop, dubbed Nitro 5 in India. As for the highlights, the device comes with a 144Hz display, dual speakers, AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor, and a 57Wh battery. The laptop is priced at Rs. 79,990 for the Ryzen 5 7535HS model while the Ryzen 7 7735HS variant carries a price tag of Rs. 89,999.

The laptop sports a 144Hz Full-HD display

The new Acer Nitro 5 sports slim bezels and a 4-zone RGB keyboard with a dedicated NitroSense key. The laptop gets a 15.6-inch Full-HD display, with a refresh rate of 144Hz, 3ms response time, and support for AMD FreeSync technology. It has dual 2W speakers with DTS:X Ultra audio output. Dimensions-wise, it measures 26.9mm in thickness and weighs 2.5kg.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.2

The Acer Nitro 5 laptop comes with one USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, and an HDMI socket. Wireless connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

The device runs on Windows 11

The Acer Nitro 5 is available with an AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS hexacore processor or the Ryzen 7 7735HS octa-core chip, paired with 4GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. The gaming laptop runs on Windows 11 (64-bit) and packs a 57Wh battery which can be refueled using a 180W charging adapter.

The laptop comes with a quad exhaust port design

The new Acer Nitro 5 laptop comes with a quad-exhaust port design and a dual-fan cooling system. The cooling system can be controlled via the NitroSense utility app. It is also designed with new Max-Q technology for better utilization of AI for high performance. It has the MUX (Multiplexer) switch, which allows users to enable or disable the iGPU.

Acer Nitro 5: Pricing and availability

The new Acer Nitro 5 is priced at Rs. 79,990 and Rs. 89,999 for the Ryzen 5 7535HS and the Ryzen 7 7735HS models, respectively. It is available for purchase from Acer exclusive stores, the official e-store, and Flipkart.