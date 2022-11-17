Technology

Amazfit POP 2 launched with AMOLED display, 100 sports modes

Amazfit POP 2 will be available from November 22 (Photo credit: Amazfit)

Amazfit has introduced its latest smartwatch, dubbed Amazfit POP 2, in India. As for the key highlights, the wearable comes with an AMOLED display, more than 100 sports modes, and a 270mAh battery which delivers 10 days of usage. The device will be up for grabs from November 22 onward via the official website and Flipkart.

Amazfit POP 2 features a squarish design, a side-mounted control button, and an aluminum alloy body with silicone straps. It offers water resistance for up to five meters. The wearable sports a 1.78-inch HD (198x368 pixels) AMOLED touchscreen with an always-on display feature. It offers more than 150 customizable watch faces. The device is available in Black and Pink shades.

The wearable gets over 100 sports modes

Amazfit POP 2 boots Zepp OS out of the box and includes a heart rate monitor, a SpO2 sensor, and a sleep tracker. The wearable can track activity using more than 100 sports modes. The device packs a 270mAh battery that can last up to 10 days. It supports Bluetooth 5.2 and can trigger Siri and Google Assistant on iPhones and Android phones, respectively.

Amazfit POP 2: Price and availability

Amazfit POP 2 will be up for grabs from November 22 onward. It is priced at Rs. 3,999 but will be available at Rs. 3,299 as part of the introductory launch offer. It can be purchased via the official online store and Flipkart.