Xiaomi 13 Pro's early access sale begins: Should you buy?

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 06, 2023, 04:17 pm 2 min read

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is now available in India as a part of an early access sale, which is currently live via Xiaomi's official website. The device comes in a sole 12GB/256GB configuration, costing Rs. 79,999. It bears all the elements of a true flagship. In addition, you can avail some tempting offers on the device. But should you really consider it?

The Xiaomi 13 Pro gets a centrally-aligned punch-hole with curved edges, an aluminum frame, and an in-screen fingerprint reader. It is IP68-rated for dust and water resistance. The handset sports a 6.73-inch WQHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) 10-bit LTPO E6 AMOLED panel, with 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, 1,900-nits maximum brightness, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 522ppi pixel density, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro's LEICA-tuned rear camera setup, includes a 50MP (f/1.9, OIS) 1.0-inch Sony IMX989 main sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) 115-degree ultra-wide snapper, and a 50MP (f/2.0, OIS) telephoto shooter with 3.2x optical zoom. Up front, the phone features a 32MP (f/2.0) selfie camera.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is backed by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The device boots MIUI 14 baked on top of Android 13. It houses a 4,820mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, it includes 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

In India, the Xiaomi 13 Pro is priced at Rs. 79,999, and comes in a lone 12GB/256GB configuration. Buyers can avail Rs. 10,000/Rs. 8,000 instant discount via ICICI Bank/HDFC Bank credit card transactions. Xiaomi is also offering Rs. 12,000 exchange discount and up to 12-month no-cost EMI on leading bank cards. Additionally, a merchandise box will be offered to the first few buyers.

If you are planning to purchase a true flagship phone this Holi, you need to consider the Xiaomi 13 Pro. The device has a high-resolution screen, top-tier cameras, Qualcomm's newest chipset, the latest RAM/storage standards, and a long-lasting battery with superfast charging. Considering the discounts of up to Rs. 22,000, it is a solid buy at the moment.