Redmi Pad revealed in YouTube video ahead of launch

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 01, 2022, 10:32 am 2 min read

Xiaomi is all set to launch its first-ever tablet under the Redmi branding on October 4. As of now, we are quite familiar with the device, courtesy of leaked images and specifications. Now, the Spanish YouTube channel Eufracio López 502 has revealed the Redmi Pad via an unboxing video, giving us an overview of the device and its details. Here's everything about the tablet.

Xiaomi is gearing up to strengthen its presence in the tablet market in India and around the world.

The latest tablet from the brand will fall under the budget segment to take on the offerings such as Realme Pad X, Moto Tab G62, Lenovo Tab P11 Plus, etc.

It will be targeted at customers looking for a tablet for both entertainment and learning purposes.

Design and display The tablet will sport a 90Hz LCD screen

According to the unboxing video, the Redmi Pad seems to bear a conventional design, rounded corners, symmetrical bezels, and a top-centered front camera. The device will be equipped with a 10.6-inch 2K (2000x1200 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, up to 400 nits of peak brightness, and 10-bit color depth. It may arrive in Graphite Gray, Moonlight Silver, and Mint Green colors.

Information It will flaunt 8MP front and rear cameras

The Redmi Pad will get a single rear camera with an 8MP sensor along with autofocus. On the front, too, the tablet will get an 8MP shooter with a 105-degree field-of-view.

Internals The device will house an 8,000mAh battery

The Redmi Pad will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, paired with Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, up to 4GB RAM, and up to 128GB of internal storage. The handset will boot Android 12-based MIUI Pad 13. Under the hood, it will pack an 8,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. Connectivity options shouldinclude dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and a Type-C port.

Information Redmi Pad: Pricing and availability

The Redmi Pad is expected to start at €250 (nearly Rs. 19,800). However, in India, it will be priced more competitively to disrupt the entry-level tablet market. The tablet's official price will be announced at the time of its launch on October 4.