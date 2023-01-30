Technology

Ahead of launch, OnePlus 11R's design and specifications leaked

Written by Sanjana Shankar Jan 30, 2023, 07:34 pm 2 min read

OnePlus 11R will sport a 120Hz OLED display (Photo credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus is all set to unveil a new smartphone, dubbed OnePlus 11R, on February 7 in India. In the latest development, the design and specifications of the upcoming handset have been revealed by tipster Abhishek Yadav. It will come with a 120Hz OLED display, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a 50MP primary camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Why does this story matter?

The premium OnePlus 11R smartphone will be released as a successor to the OnePlus 10R 5G and will be positioned below the flagship OnePlus 11.

The design of the 11R handset has already been unveiled via the company's teasers and now more details, including the display, camera, and battery, have been revealed by the new leak.

The handset will feature a 120Hz OLED display

OnePlus 11R will sport a center-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, an alert slider. and an in-display fingerprint reader. It will house a triple camera module on the rear. The smartphone will feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with Full-HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 2,160Hz PWM dimming. The handset will come in two color options: Galactic Silver and Gray.

The smartphone will get a 50MP primary snapper

OnePlus 11R will be equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX890 main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP tertiary lens along with an LED flash. Up front, the smartphone will get a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The device will be fueled by a 5,000mAh battery

OnePlus 11R will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The handset will boot Android 13-based OxygenOS 13. Under the hood, it will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast-charging support. Connectivity options will include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.3.

OnePlus 11R: Pricing and availability

OnePlus 11R is expected to be launched in two variants: 8GB/128GB and 16GB/256GB. The base model is expected to be priced between Rs. 35,000 and Rs. 40,000. Along with the smartphone, the company will also release OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Keyboard, OnePlus Pad, and the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro at the launch event on February 7.