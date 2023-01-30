Technology

Acer launches AMD-powered Aspire 3 laptop at Rs. 48,000

Acer launches AMD-powered Aspire 3 laptop at Rs. 48,000

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 30, 2023, 06:59 pm 2 min read

The Acer Aspire 3 (A315-24) comes with one-year international warranty

Acer has introduced a refreshed version of the Aspire 3 laptop in India, featuring several customary upgrades. As for the highlights, it gets an AMD Ryzen 5 7000 series processor, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. Priced at Rs. 47,990, the device is now available via the brand's e-store and offline stores, along with other online retailers like Amazon.

Why does this story matter?

The Acer Aspire 3 (A315-24) is touted to be India's first laptop with Ryzen 5 7000 series processor.

The chip is based on AMD's 6nm Zen 2 microarchitecture, with four cores and eight threads which offer improvements in performance, battery management, and audio/video streaming quality.

The laptop supports multitasking and comes with a capable thermal regulation system to maintain the temperature during heavy workloads.

The laptop packs a 15.6-inch screen

The Acer Aspire 3 offers a sleek design, with noticeable bezels, a multi-gesture touchpad, a backlit keyboard, and an HD (720x1280 pixels) web camera. The laptop sports a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) LED-backlit TFT LCD screen, on which the graphics are controlled by AMD's Radeon iGPU. The device tips the scales at 1.78kg and comes in a Silver colorway.

The Acer Aspire 3 gets an HDMI port

For I/O, the Acer Aspire 3 includes two Type-A (USB 3.2) ports, a Type-C port, an HDMI slot, and a 3.5mm universal jack. On the wireless connectivity end, it has support for Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1.

The device offers 512GB of onboard SSD storage

The Acer Aspire 3 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5-7520U quad-core processor, which comes paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of PCIe Gen4 SSD storage. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home (64-bit architecture). It draws juice from a 3-cell 40Wh battery that can be refueled using a 45W power adapter. It is equipped with dual speakers and a microphone.

Acer Aspire 3: Pricing and availability

The Acer Aspire 3 is now up for grabs in India. It is available for Rs. 47,990 via the brand's website, Acer exclusive offline stores, and partner retailers such as Amazon and Vijay Sales.