Apple to launch foldable iPad in 2024, claims Ming-Chi Kuo

Jan 30, 2023

Apple's foldable iPad could feature a 4K or higher resolution display

Apple is planning to introduce a foldable iPad in 2024, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who also claims that the brand will halt the production of new iPads until 2023-end. Kuo reveals that there won't be any iPad announcements in the next nine to 12 months, because Apple might be gearing up for next year's releases, which include iPad mini and the foldable iPad.

Why does this story matter?

Apple is predicted to face a 10-15% yearly decline in terms of tablet shipments. Such tough times may arise due to the lack of new products.

Nevertheless, the company should recover the losses by bringing a new iPad mini and its first-ever foldable device, both of which are expected to boost tablet shipments and improve Apple's iPad line-up in 2024.

The foldable iPad will feature a carbon fiber kickstand

According to Kuo, Apple's upcoming foldable iPad will feature a built-in kickstand. The analyst claims that this stand will be made up of carbon fiber, making it lighter and more durable. Further, Kuo reveals that Suzhou-based manufacturer Anjie Technology will be the main beneficiary as it will supply the carbon fiber kickstand required for the tablet.

Production of new iPad mini will start in Q1 2024

According to Kuo, Apple will first introduce the new iPad mini model whose mass production may begin in the first quarter of 2024. He anticipates that the brand's iPad shipments will increase next year only after the foldable iPad goes on sale. If Kuo's information is anything to go by, the foldable iPad may arrive in the second half of 2024.

A foldable iPad instead of a folding iPhone?

OEMs like Samsung and OPPO have already entered the foldable segment, but Apple is yet to test the waters. The internet has been rife with rumors of a foldable iPhone for a few years now, but nothing concrete has been heard about it. Apple may opt for a foldable iPad first and then apply its learnings to a smaller foldable iPhone.

Kuo's notes support previous rumors

Kuo's notes on the foldable iPad match predictions made by analysts and publishers. Ross Young, analyst and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), previously claimed that Apple has been working on foldable displays measuring as large as 20 inches. Meanwhile, Korean publisher, The Elec, claimed Apple was developing a foldable OLED panel measuring 20.25-inch (when unfolded), and 15.3-inch in a folded state.