Apple iOS 16.1.2 update released: What's new?

Written by Sanjana Shankar Dec 03, 2022, 05:25 am 2 min read

The iOS 16.1.2 update fixes issues with the Crash Detection feature in iPhone 14 lineup (Photo credit: Apple)

Apple has released the iOS 16.1.2 update for eligible iPhones. The latest update brings some security updates, improves compatibility with wireless carriers, and fixes the Crash Detection feature on iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro models. The company has also been working on the iOS 16.2 update which is expected to enable 5G connectivity on iPhones in India.

Why does this story matter?

Apple has been pushing update after update to refine the experience of iPhone users, especially those having the new 14 series. The latest handsets have been marred by issues such as laggy performance, shaky camera, FaceTime and iMessage issues, and screen problems.

Late month, the company also launched its Oceanic+ app for Watch Ultra. It provides scuba divers with crucial info for diving sessions.

The latest update fixes bugs with the Crash Detection feature

There have been a couple of reports stating that the Crash Detection feature was falsely triggered during roller coaster rides and in amusement parks. The iOS 16.1.2 update fixes these issues and other known bugs of the Crash Detection feature in the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro models. Additionally, it provides several important updates and security patches including improved compatibility with the network provider.

How to install the update?

Open 'Settings' on your iPhone. Select 'General' and then click on 'Software Update.' Now tap on 'Download and Install' and follow any prompts that show up on the screen. The update size is roughly 1GB. Make sure your phone has a stable network connection and sufficient battery to download the update. Once that's done, your phone will automatically reboot.

The upcoming iOS 16.2 update will support 5G connectivity

iOS 16.2 is most likely the next update that will follow iOS 16.1.2. This update is highly significant for Indian users as it will bring support for 5G connectivity. Apart from that, it will include a new Home app architecture and a new Freeform app.