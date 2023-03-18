Technology

Why Samsung Galaxy S22+ is still worth considering over S23+

Why Samsung Galaxy S22+ is still worth considering over S23+

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 18, 2023, 05:02 pm 3 min read

The Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S22+ offer 1,750-nits of peak brightness

Samsung's Galaxy S23+ offers a sizable high-resolution screen, competent cameras, strong performance, and a substantial battery pack. However, last year's Galaxy S22+ is as good as its successor. It is now even more economical, which results in a significant price gap between the two models. Both devices are nearly identical, apart from some customary upgrades on S23+. Here's why S22+ is still worth considering.

The devices have IP68-rated water protection

The Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S22+ feature a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, symmetrical bezels, an aluminum frame, and an ultrasonic fingerprint reader concealed under the display. The S23+ gets Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. However, the S22+ comes with Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. Both handsets offer IP68-rated dust and water resistance. The Galaxy S23+ is marginally bigger/wider (157.8x76.2x7.6mm v/s 157.4x75.8x7.6mm) than the Galaxy S22+.

They sport a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate

The Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S22+ pack a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel, with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, and HDR10+ certification. Both devices boast 1,750-nits of peak brightness, and support the Always-on display feature. The S23+ has a marginally higher screen-body ratio (89.71% v/s 88.3%) than the S22+, probably due to slightly slimmer bezels.

A 10MP telephoto lens with OIS is onboard

The Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S22+ sport triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary, a 12MP (f/2.2) 120-degree ultrawide, and a 10MP (f/2.4, OIS) telephoto snapper with 3x optical zoom. On the front, they feature a 12MP (f/2.2) and 10MP (f/2.2) camera, respectively with Auto Focus. The S23+ shoots 8K videos at 30fps compared to the 24fps capability of S22+.

The devices come with 8GB of RAM

The Galaxy S23+ houses a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB/512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The Galaxy S22+ is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, mated with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It comes in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB variants. The S23+ has a bigger battery pack (4,700mAh v/s 4,500mAh) than S22+.

They get support for 45W wired fast-charging

The Galaxy S23+ boots the latest Android 13-based One UI 5.1, whereas the S22+ ships with Android 12-based 4.1. The handsets support 45W wired, 15W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging.

What is the cost of the smartphones?

The Galaxy S23+ is available for purchase at Rs. 94,999 and Rs. 1,04,999 for its 8GB/256GB and 8GB/512GB configurations, respectively. On the contrary, the Galaxy S22+ can be bought via Flipkart at Rs. 69,999 for its 8GB/128GB variant. Its 8GB/256GB model currently costs Rs. 89,999. The S22+ is less expensive than S23+. Buyers can even avail up to Rs. 27,000 exchange benefit.

Why you should consider the Galaxy S22+

Samsung has done an excellent job in equipping the Galaxy S23+ with remarkable hardware and software. However, with the arrival of the new model, last year's Galaxy S22+ has witnessed a huge price drop. Given the massive cost difference, buying the S22+ over S23+ makes more sense. When it comes to on-screen experience and camera capabilities, the S22+ is no less than its successor.