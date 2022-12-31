Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 gets massive price cut on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 gets massive price cut on Amazon

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Dec 31, 2022, 04:15 pm 2 min read

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 was launched in August 2021 (Photo credit: Samsung)

As the year is coming to an end, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold3 has witnessed a humongous price cut on Amazon. Notably, the device is being sold with a 42% discount on the online shopping platform. The foldable handset was introduced back in August last year with a 120Hz AMOLED screen, a Snapdragon 888 chip, 12GB of RAM, and more.

Everything to know about the deal

On Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 bears a discounted price of Rs. 99,999 against an MRP of Rs. 1,71,999. An instant discount of Rs. 1,500 on Yes Bank credit card EMI transactions, and an exchange benefit of Rs. 13,300 on the discounted price of Rs. 99,999, are also applicable. All of these bring the device's price down to Rs. 85,199.

The device gets a 6.2-inch HD+ cover screen

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 has an inward folding design with an aluminum frame, IPX8-rated build, stylus support, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The device flaunts a 7.6-inch QHD+ (1768x2208 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,200-nits peak brightness, and HDR10+ certification. It offers a 6.2-inch HD+ (832x2268 pixels) cover display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It flaunts a 4MP under-display camera

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 comes with a 12MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) 123-degree ultra-wide snapper, and a 12MP (f/2.4, OIS) telephoto lens. For selfies, there is a 4MP (f/1.8) under-display lens and a 10MP (f/2.2) snapper on the cover.

It is fueled by a Snapdragon 888 chip

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is backed by a Snapdragon 888 chip, coupled with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The device runs on Android 13-based One UI 5.0. It houses a 4,400mAh battery with 25W wired, 11W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging. Connectivity options on the gadget include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, a Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and NFC.