Jharkhand, Mumbai to receive heavy rain—Airlines warn of flight delays
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall and flash floods in Jharkhand. The warning is particularly for the districts of Saraikela-Kharswan, East Singhbhum, and West Singhbhum. An orange alert has also been issued for Gumla, Khunti, and Simdega districts due to very heavy rainfall. In light of these warnings, all government, private, and minority schools up to class 12 in East Singhbhum have been closed.
Online shift
Online classes for students in East Singhbhum
Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi has ordered schools in East Singhbhum to conduct online classes to prevent disruption of studies. The Ranchi Meteorological Centre's Deputy Director Abhishek Anand said widespread rainfall is expected till July 17 due to a well-marked low-pressure area over Southeast Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh.
Maharashtra
Orange alert issued for Pune, rain in Mumbai, Raigad
The IMD has also issued an orange alert for continued rain in Mumbai for July 15. Districts including Pune and Satara have been issued an orange warning, predicting heavy rainfall and the possibility of thunder. Moderate rainfall is expected to lash over Mumbai and nearby parts for the next three to four days. The Mumbai Police has urged citizens on social media to avoid visiting the seafront.
Advisory
Airlines warn of delays in Mumbai
Due to the heavy downpour in Mumbai, IndiGo has issued a travel advisory, stating that it is causing temporary disruptions to several flight schedules. Travelers flying on July 15, are advised to expect potential delays and to allow extra time for their journeys. SpiceJet and Akasa Air have also issued similar advisories. "Due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging in...parts of Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, and Goa, we anticipate slow-moving traffic and congestion on roads leading to the airport," Akasa Air said.
Weather forecast
Light rain, thunderstorms predicted in Delhi-NCR
The IMD has also predicted light rain and thunderstorms in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), including Gurugram and Noida. A yellow alert was issued for Delhi on Monday for light to moderate rainfall. More showers are expected on Tuesday with a possibility of thunderstorms, according to the IMD.
Flood concerns
Nearly 100 rain-related fatalities in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh has witnessed nearly 100 rain-related fatalities. An orange alert has been issued for six districts due to the possibility of heavy rainfall. Senior Scientist at the Shimla Meteorological Centre, Sandeep Kumar Sharma, said light to moderate rainfall is expected in most mid-hill and low-hill districts on July 14 and 15.
Regional impact
Heavy rain likely in WB; MP receives 76% more rainfall
The IMD has predicted heavy rain in West Bengal due to a well-marked low depression over southeast Gangetic West Bengal. Heavy downpours are likely in South 24 Parganas, East and West Bardhaman districts till Tuesday morning. Madhya Pradesh has received 76% more rainfall than average this monsoon season, with Tikamgarh receiving 828.3mm against its average of 250.4mm, according to IMD senior meteorologist VS Yadav.